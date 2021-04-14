Call of Duty: Warzone new map drop — here's when Verdansk goes nuclear

Call of Duty: Warzone is now officially barreling towards the end times, with Activision teasing the impending nuking of the Verdansk map.

The event isn't a surprise by any means, and the new map has already been leaked, but we have a date courtesy of the publisher: April 21.

The date for the map revamp was pegged for April 21 or April 22, based on the end of Warzone season 2. Now the official Call of Duty Twitter account has confirmed the date and time of the apocalyptic event: April 21, 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST.

📅 4.21.21.The end is near... #Warzone pic.twitter.com/M3CVYCC4BCApril 13, 2021 See more

It was just a couple of weeks ago that we saw new map footage leak, showing off an 1980s makeover for Verdansk. The update will bring the Warzone map in line with Black Ops, and will be ushered in with a healthy peppering of missiles transforming the landscape.

We've already seen them whizzing about overhead, and crashing into the ground, although it's had zero effect on the terrain so far. Whether someone pulled the trigger early behind the scenes, or it's a legitimate tease, we don't know, but the end is most definitely nigh.

Verdansk has officially been nuked 🤣 pic.twitter.com/r7UHmTMBGaApril 6, 2021 See more

While Activision hasn't officially dropped any details on the changes coming to the map, its frantic attempt at damage control in the wake of the map leaks are telling. The company was spitting out Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) strikes against leakers on Twitter, as well as games journalists and websites reporting on the news. It's not the first time Activision has poured fuel on the fire when a leak has slipped out; it did the same thing last year when updates leaked ahead of official word.

All Activision has managed to do is confirm the validity of the leaks by swinging its DMCAs around, but we won't have to wait long to see them come to fruition. Keep a weather eye on Verdansk next week in the run up to the nuke event. We're sure it'll be an explosive reveal.