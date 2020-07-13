Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 5 release date, leaks, operators and more

Fans are already discussing rumors and expectations for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 5 even though there is still a month left for Season 4. Players have high hopes for the new season as Infinity Ward has been teasing big map changes for Warzone. Map changes are something that have happened regularly in Fortnite and other battle royales so players are excited to see how Call of Duty handles Verdansk's first geographical shift.

Here's everything we know so far about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 5.

(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4 is ending on August 4th, so it's safe to assume that Season 5 will start shortly afterwards. Although we don't have confirmation from Infinity Ward yet, so it could be sometime later in August. Season 3 ended on June 2 and Season 4 started on June 10, so we could see some downtime between seasons.

The pandemic has also affected game studio timelines, so we could see a wider delay similar to how Fortnite Season 3 was delayed for multiple weeks.

Call of Duty Season 5 leaks, weapons and operator

(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty data miners have discovered a few bits and pieces of what Season 5 will include including the M200, R700 Sniper Rifle, and the SPAS-12, although weapons have been data-mined and then not included before.

A new operator named Wood, which is similar to the lead character's name in Black Ops, has been data mined by players leading them to believe that Warzone will bridge the worlds of Modern Warfare and Black Ops starting with the upcoming season. Soap MacTavish, a long time favorite for fans, has also been rumored.

Scrapyard and Highrise, two well known maps from previous games, are also rumored to be returning after fans found files referencing both locales.

All sorts of rumors, sourced from data mining and Infinity Ward teases, hint at big map changes coming to Verdansk in the new season. Several reports indicate that Activision is trying to align Warzone with the next mainline Call of Duty title, another Black Ops game.

Over the last few months players have been hunting down clues, deciphering Russian phone calls, and cracking open bunkers in the leadup to what many believe will be a nuclear explosion that makes the map resemble a Cold War setting. Notable changes to the current map include opening the stadium and the addition of a loot train that circles the map similar to the one in Apex Legends.

Fans thought some of these changes were coming in Season 4 so we'll have to wait and see what actually happens in August.

How much is the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 5 battle pass?

(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 5’s battle pass is expected to run a similar price tag as previous seasons: $9.99 (£8.39 / AU$15) or 1,000 COD Points. It'll most likely include 100 unlockable tiers that give you new weapon skins, operators, items, and COD Points so you can buy other cosmetic items. There will also be options to purchase a bundle (one is currently available for $19.99) that includes extra COD points and a battle pass subscription.