Dodgers vs Padres live stream: How to watch the MLB game online

Dodgers vs Padres start time, TV channel Dodgers vs Padres starts today (Aug 4) at 9:10 p.m. ET / 6:10 p.m. PT. Game 3 of the series has the same start time. Both games air on Fox Sports San Diego or SportsNet Los Angeles.

The NL West is up tonight for the Dodgers vs Padres live stream, as the teams hit the plate for the second of three games of this early-short-season series. Both teams are tied at 7 wins and 4 losses a piece, but it's the Padres that are in slight advantage, having won 5-4 last night.

Thankfully for LA, they're not rolling out Walker Buehler again, as three solo HR's off the righty were enough. Today, we've got Dustin May (0-0, 2.35 ERA, 7K) going up against Dinselson Lamet (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 15K), and those numbers alone suggest that San Diego's gonna take a commanding lead in the series.

While San Diego feels like the favorite, it really could go either way this time. Neither May nor Lamet have a strong track record over the opposing team, and that could mean we get a football game's score at the diamond.

As for tomorrow's game, LA's sending out Ross Stripling (2-0, 2.92 ERA) to face Garrett Richards (0-0, 3.38 ERA), so the series has some potential favorables for the Dodgers.

How to avoid Dodgers vs Padres blackouts with a VPN

OK, somehow you're travelling right now, or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Dodgers vs Padres. Live streams are still possible in your neck of the woods, with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.

Dodgers vs Padres live streams in the US

In the U.S. the Dodgers vs Padres live streams are kinda hard to find for those who have cut the cord, being exclusives for local sports networks. That's right, you'll need Fox Sports San Diego or SportsNet Los Angeles to catch this game. This is why some refuse to cut the cord, but for those who don't, you have FuboTV. Trying to work around regional limitations that may apply? Express VPN is a great way to skirt blackouts.

The game is scheduled to start at 9:10 p.m. ET / 6:10 p.m. PT. Wednesday's game starts at the same time and airs on those same locals.

MLB.TV ($25 per month/$60 per year), is also streaming the game, but if you want more than just baseball, it's not a complete solution. T-Mobile customers get free MLB.TV, along with a free subscription to the sports site The Athletic.

Dodgers vs Padres live streams in the UK

While BT Sport has the rights to MLB action in the UK through 2021, you won't find Dodgers vs Padres on any of its channels. Those visiting the UK and striking out, while trying to use the service they pay for can check out Express VPN.

Therefore, we'd say your best bet is MLB.TV, also available in the UK. It's approximately £50 a month, with zero blackout rules.

Dodgers vs Padres live streams in Canada

In Canada, you'll need MLB.TV to see Dodgers vs Padres, as TSN and SportsNet don't have the game. If you're thinking of subscribing, though, recognize that the Blue Jays will be subject to blackouts.

If you're visiting Canada from abroad, you can use the streaming services you already pay for with a VPN, such as Express VPN.