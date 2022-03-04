Burnley vs Chelsea live stream and how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Burnley vs Chelsea live stream will see the World Club Champions head north to face a Burnley side still trying to climb out of the relegation zone. It’s been a turbulent week in West London with the future of Chelsea football club suddenly looking uncertain, so a convincing win is exactly what the fanbase needs right now.

Burnley vs Chelsea live stream, date, time, channels The Burnley vs Chelsea live stream takes place Saturday, March 5.

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Burnley may have lost 0-2 to Leicester in midweek, but Sean Dyche will still be pleased with his side’s recent uptick in form. They've taken 7 points from their last 12 available, which has been enough to drag them off the bottom of the table and within a single point of safety. That run also saw them beat both Tottenham and Brighton, who are both in the top half of the table.

There’s a dogged resilience about Burnley which makes them an extremely hard side to play. Even when they lose, they typically only do so by a goal or two; rarely do they receive a real thrashing. This ability to stay in games is exactly the type of characteristic that could see them get something against a Chelsea team that could be preoccupied by outside distractions.

This week it was announced that after almost two decades of ownership Roman Abramovich is looking to sell Chelsea football club. This seemingly forced sale comes after pressure was piled on the Russian business tycoon in the wake of the war in Ukraine. Of course, on the pitch everything is as it was, but there’s a sense of impending change at Chelsea that could soon impact all aspects of the club.

Chelsea did play in midweek in the FA Cup against Luton Town. The Premier League side managed to get the job done, but it was a nervy affair with Luton twice taking the lead before a Romelu Lukaku goal in the 78th minute secured Chelsea’s passage into the next round. Manager Thomas Tuchel will hope for a less dicey match against Burnley.

The sting of losing the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool on penalties is another factor that could influence this game, although, a statement win from Chelsea would go some way to putting that disappointing day at Wembley behind them. Of course, Burnley will have no intention of rolling over, so expect this one to be a tight game with possibly just a single goal in it.

Who will come out on top? Find out by watching the Burnley vs Chelsea live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Burnley vs Chelsea live stream wherever you are

The Burnley vs Chelsea live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBCSN, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Burnley vs Chelsea live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Burnley vs Chelsea live stream on USA and on the NBC website with a valid login. USA can be accessed through a cable TV package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC. Plus, right now Sling is offering a 3-day free trial.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Burnley vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC and NBCSN. Sling is currently offering a three-day three trial.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and NBCSN.

How to watch the Burnley vs Chelsea live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Burnley vs Chelsea live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Burnley vs Chelsea live stream in the UK

Burnley vs Chelsea kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Burnley vs Chelsea) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Burnley vs Chelsea live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Burnley vs Chelsea live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Burnley vs Chelsea live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Burnley vs Chelsea live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.