Breath of the Wild 2 release date just leaked — and it could be imminent

We may see The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 launch by the end of the year, according to a new leak.

A now removed page on French retail site WT&T (via TechRadar) had listings for both a €69.99 standard edition and €82.85 collector's edition of Breath of the Wild 2 on Switch set to release on December 31, 2020.

This launch would mark the end of a major year for Nintendo's hybrid games console. The Switch and its Switch Lite variant have seen frequent shortages this year due to people trying to find new lockdown-safe hobbies, and the release of games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons has also helped push sales.

Big games like Legend of Zelda don't tend to release in late December, since it's during the holiday season when stores are often closed and shopping has tailed off from the Black Friday/Cyber Monday period. That's why this is likely a placeholder date.

However it may be wrong to write off this information completely. It was WT&T that accidentally revealed the existence of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Switch port last year, so it's possible the site knows some details about Breath of the Wild 2's launch, even if it isn't the precise launch date.

While Nintendo's Legend of Zelda games have always been positively received, Breath of the Wild caught the imagination of the gaming world in particular, thanks to its series-first open-world and non-linear mission structure. It's why so many people are eager to hear more about the game after its first and only trailer appeared at E3 2019.

We may also see another Zelda game in the near future, as recent leaks point to a remaster of Wii game Skyward Sword headed to the Switch this year.