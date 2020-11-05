Black Friday TV deal cuts $650 off amazing LG OLED TV

Amazon is at it again. Just days after discounting the price of our favorite TV of 2020, the e-commerce giant is offering yet another discount on LG's epic OLED TV. Simply put, this is one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

Currently, you can get the 55-inch LG CX OLED on sale for $1,349.99 at Amazon. (There's a small coupon underneath the price that takes $47 off during checkout). This TV normally costs $1,999.99, so you'll save a historic $650 off when you buy today. It's one of the best Black Friday TV deals we've seen from any retailer.

The LG CX OLED TV is the best TV we tested this year. Just a few days ago it was on sale for an epic $1,397.99. Now it's on sale again for $1,349.99. (There's a small coupon box underneath the price on that drops its cost to just $1,349.99 during checkout). This is the lowest price we've seen for this TV and one of the best early Black Friday TV sales we've seen.View Deal

In our LG CX OLED TV review, we appreciated the set's amazing display, built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support, and a ton of other smart features. From LG's webOS 5.0 to the addition of smart home control and an intuitive motion-control remote, it's one of the smartest TVs we've ever seen. It's also the best TV we reviewed in 2020.

LG has improved on its superb OLED with a more powerful processor, the addition of Dolby Vision IQ (which adjusts HDR performance based on the ambient lighting) and beefs up the sound with AI-powered audio tuning.

And while the LG CX OLED's premium price might put off some shoppers, it packs in more premium value than more expensive OLED competitors. It's the best TV you can buy this year.

