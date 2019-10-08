Black Friday Preview: New Roku Ultra 4K Already $20 Off

Update Oct. 8: Well, that was fast. The Roku Ultra 4K is back to its normal $99 price. However, you can get the older Roku Premiere+ 4K for $39 or the Roku Streaming Stick (1080p) for $39. Both are $10 off.

Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals aren't supposed to begin for another few weeks, but don't tell that to retailers. Stores are already offering holiday-like markdowns on the latest tech. Take, for instance, Walmart. The retailer has a deal on a new streamer that's part of the Roku fall 2019 lineup.

Currently, Walmart is offering the 2019 Roku Ultra 4K for $79. That's $20 off and the first deal we've seen for Roku's forthcoming streamer. It's a good sign of what we can expect from Walmart Black Friday deals.

Roku Ultra 4K 2019: was $99 now $79 @ Walmart

The new Roku Ultra sports a faster CPU, which loads channels 17% faster. Its remote also has two programmable shortcut buttons. It's $20 off for the first time. View Deal

The new Roku Ultra 4K is still the company's premium streamer. It features 4K HDR support, a USB port, a microSD slot, and a "find remote" feature. The 2019 edition features a new CPU, which Roku claims can launch channels 17% faster than its predecessor.

The new Roku Ultra remote also has two new programmable shortcut buttons. Roku remotes generally have shortcut buttons that favor major streaming channels like Netflix. So these new programmable buttons let you create shortcuts to your favorite channels.

Otherwise, the 2019 Roku Ultra sports the same look and design as the previous model. It comes with a pair of premium JBL headphones and a $5 Vudu credit. Preorders will ship and arrive by October 16.