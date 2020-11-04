Black Friday headphones deal: The awesome Galaxy Buds Live are $30 off

Looking for Black Friday headphone deals? Some of the best Black Friday deals are bringing discounts to awesome wireless earbuds. If you want something new and eye-catching, this limited-time promotion on Samsung Galaxy Buds Live might be perfect for you.

Amazon has the Galaxy Buds Live on sale for $139. That's $30 off the regular price and one of the best headphones deals we've seen ahead of Black Friday.

Galaxy Buds Live: was $169 now $139 @ Amazon

The Galaxy Buds Live are Samsung's first truly wireless earbuds combining active noise cancelling with great sound at a low price. The ANC is subtler than most, but at this price they're well worth your money.

The Galaxy Buds Live are Samsung’s first truly wireless earbuds with active noise cancelling. It’s a not a strong kind of ANC, but when combined with a comfortable bean-shaped design and a solid battery life, you end up with a great pair of buds.

In our Galaxy Buds Live review, we loved the earbuds' excellent sound quality, comfortable design and competitive battery life. The active noise cancelling doesn't match up to that of more premium earbuds, but you do get a ton of great features for the price, including customizable sound modes.

The Buds Live are typically $80 less than AirPods Pro, but this deal pushes that difference up to $115. Their audio also holds its own against what’s offered by Apple and other earbuds, though Galaxy phone owners do get a few exclusive features that makes the Buds Live more appealing.

