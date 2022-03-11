Better Call Saul season 6 trailer is ominous as hell

It's all good, man — now that the Better Call Saul season 6 trailer has arrived to stoke our anticipation for the final chapter of the AMC drama. Better Call Saul (finally!) returns April 29, two years after season 5 concluded. That's one pandemic ago! Basically an eternity! If you need to refresh your memory, Better Call Saul season 5 just got its Netflix release date.

The Better Call Saul season 6 trailer portends danger and doom for Jimmy McGill aka Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) and girlfriend Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn). And since we know Saul survives, since he'll soon become Walter White's lawyer in Breaking Bad, we truly fear for Kim's fate.

"Do you ever feel like you’re being followed?" she asks Jimmy, who replies with a proverb about how the wicked flee even when nobody is pursuing them.

"You think we’re wicked?" Kim wonders. Well, you're not particularly virtuous! Kim, you in danger, girl!

Their wickedness has reaped rewards: Saul Goodman's legal practice is booming. Clients are clamoring for his services at the nail salon. But he's also known as "Salamanca's guy," which is an extremely precarious position to be in.

The trailer flashes a glimpse of body bags lined up following the assassination attempt on Lalo (Tony Dalton) in the season 5 finale. It's a reminder that Lalo is still out there and undoubtedly hell-bent on revenge. The murderous Twins are also on the loose, while Hector continues to ring his damn bell.

Mike (Jonathan Banks) is shown gathering guns and cash, a clear indicator that something big is happening. But as he warns, "Whatever happens next, it’s not gonna go down the way you think it is."

The premiere of Better Call Saul season 6 will be warmly welcomed by fans after the two-year hiatus. The delay was caused by the pandemic, but also by the very scary heart attack Odenkirk suffered last July while on set. Fortunately, the actor recovered and was able to resume filming.

Season 6 is divided into two parts. The first seven episodes will begin airing April 29, while the final six episodes return starting July 11.

In other TV news, Peaky Blinders season 6 Netflix release date is finally confirmed, Disney Plus dropped the Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer, and HBO Max is making a Batman spinoff series.