iPhone 17 Pro seemingly spotted out in the real world — here's what we know

The iPhone 17 series release will be one of the biggest of 2025, and as such, the rumor mill has gone into overdrive about the device. This includes a new, alleged real-life image of the iPhone 17 Pro.

The images were shared by user Fox Pupy on X, and show a man in a black jacket holding two phones - one of the more recent iPhones, while the second is claimed to be the iPhone 17 Pro. The second image shows another man, who is claimed to be security, attempting to block further images of the phone being taken.

(Image credit: Fox Pupy @ X)

The phone in the image is hard to identify, as it appears to be in a thick black case. The one distinguishing feature seen in the image is the long-rumored elongated camera block on the back of the phone. We have seen this same design appear in several different iPhone 17 Pro leaks, including claimed renders of the phone, dummy units and even alleged cases.

However, the sheer amount of leaks is also part of the problem, as it makes creating convincing fakes much easier. It’s also worth noting that Apple is protective of its products and tight-lipped when it comes to leaks, so you could argue that the photographer would never have been allowed even this close to the iPhone if it were real.

Adding to the confusion, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, a frequent and reliable leaker of Apple product info, reposted the image on X with the caption, “Wow. This looks legit.” At a glance, that would seem to add some credibility to the photo, but some in the comment section of the post seem to believe this is a joke response on Gurman’s part.

Wow. This looks legit. https://t.co/aLh0C4wbOaJuly 28, 2025

While it's exciting to see a potential real-life sighting of the iPhone 17 Pro, it doesn't answer other questions we have about rumored features and upgrades. For instance, we recently heard that Apple could be planning to introduce up to 12GB of RAM in the iPhone 17 series. Not only would this make the phones much faster, but also, when combined with the rumored 2nm A19 chip, could help give Apple Intelligence the boost it needs.

Rumors like these are certainly interesting to see, but again, we have to take them with a heavy grain of salt. The common consensus is that Apple will release the new line of iPhones in early September, so we likely don’t have long to wait to see how many of the rumors prove to be accurate.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.