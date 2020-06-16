Best Father's Day sales 2020: Best deals at Home Depot, Best Buy and Lowe's

Father's Day sales are off to an excellent start. From discounted Apple Watches to Blu-ray movie gift sets, retailers are currently offering the best Father's Day sales of the season. After all, Father's Day is Sunday, June 21, which means you have a very limited window to shop.

Whether you're shopping for dad — or yourself — right now you can save on 4K TVs, smart speakers, fitness trackers, headphones, and more. To help you find the best deal, we're rounding up today's best Father's Day sales. And if you're on a tight budget this year, don't worry. We're seeing Father's Day sales as cheap as $29 thanks to Amazon's massive sitewide sale.

Today's best Father's Day sales

Smart Home

Echo Dot w/ Clock: was $59 now $34 @Amazon

Amazon's Echo Dot with Clock is a revamped 3rd-gen Echo Dot now with a built-in LED display. The Echo Dot with Clock can show time, temperature or a timer. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $59 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is a good smart display at its discounted price. The 5.5-inch screen is perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or video calls. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 8 features an 8-inch display and a camera shutter that blocks its lens when it's not in use. It's perfect in that it's larger than the Echo Show 5 and both smaller and cheaper than the $229 Echo Show 10.1, which is not currently on sale. It's also $10 cheaper than it was last week. View Deal

Amazon Echo (3rd Gen.): was $99 now $79 @Amazon

The newest version of Amazon's flagship smart speaker improves the sound quality while keeping all the functions you expect from an Alexa-powered device. It's now $30 off.View Deal

Echo Studio: was $229 now $169 @ Amazon

The Echo Studio is Amazon's best-sounding Alexa speaker by a wide margin. It produces great room-filling audio with chest-pounding bass. It's also smart enough to adopt to the acoustics of the room its in. Rarely on sale, it's now at its lowest price ever and includes a Philips Hue bulb. View Deal

Fitness

Garmin Forerunner 35: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon

Want a simple-to-use GPS watch that tracks your runs and heart rate? The Forerunner 35 is an excellent option and it's currently on sale for just $99, which is $10 shy of its all-time price low. View Deal

Fitbit Charge 3: was $129 now $99 @ Best Buy

This early Father's Day sale takes $30 off one of the best fitness trackers. The Fitbit Charge 3 tracks your heart rate, as well as steps, distance and floors climbed. The design is swimproof, and you get a strong seven days of battery life. View Deal

Galaxy Watch Active (40mm/GPS): was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Galaxy Watch Active is an excellent smartwatch, especially for Galaxy smartphone owners. It's sleek, comfortable to wear, and offers reliable fitness-tracking features. It's $50 off and an excellent smartwatch for dads. View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Versa 2 has a beautiful always-on OLED display — a first for Fitbit — and Alexa built in, which makes it a more useful smartwatch. Fitbit also offers Spotify support on the Versa 2. It's now $50 off, making it a perfect gift for Father's Day. View Deal

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $179 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price. It's now $20 under the Apple Store's price and a perfect gift for the techie dad. View Deal

One Handle Medicine Ball: $68 @ Overstock

Overstock is taking up to 70% off sitewide. The sale includes these one-handle medicine balls, which can be used just like kettlebells. This 18-lb. ball costs $68.31. (Search for "medicine balls" to see all the weights and colors). Some models are low in stock. View Deal

Shop all kettlebells from $17 @ Sears

As part of its early Father's Day sales, Sears has a wide selection of kettlebells in stock and on sale from $17. Most are sold individually unless otherwise noted. Sears is one of the only retailers with such a wide arrangement of weights still in stock. View Deal

Portable Speakers

JBL Clip 3: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

As part of its Father's Day sales, JBL is taking up to 70% off a wide selection of Bluetooth speakers and headphones. (Most are available on Amazon). For instance, the Clip 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker is just $49 at Amazon right now. View Deal

JBL Charge 4: was $180 now $129 @ Amazon

The Charge 4 can wirelessly connect to up to 2 smartphones or tablets so each device can take turns streaming to the speaker. It's waterproof and comes in a variety of colors. It's $50 off for Father's Day. View Deal

Food & Drink

Peter Luger Extra Thick Bacon: was $12 now $9 @ iGourmet

Give dad the gift of bacon with this Peter Luger Extra Thick Cut Bacon pack. It includes 12 ounces of Michelin star awarded Peter Luger bacon for just $9.99. Alternatively, iGourmet has other Father's Day food items on sale. View Deal

Wine Gifts: from $39 @ Wine.com

For the dad who enjoys a quality bottle, Wine.com has a variety of wine gifts on sale from $39. Not sure what to get? This 90 Point Red Wine Gift Set costs $49.99 and includes three highly rated red wines. Also, new customers can use coupon "NEW2020" to take $20 off orders of $100 or more. View Deal

Brisket Burgers: was $65 now $39 @ Omaha Steaks

Omaha Steaks' brisket burgers are 80/20 lean-to-fat ratio. The 6-ounce burgers are vacuum sealed and ready to grill from frozen. The perfect gift for the dad who has it all. View Deal

Entertainment

Roku Premiere: was $39 now $29 at Amazon

Streaming gadgets that support 4K tend to be pretty expensive, which is why the affordable Roku Premiere is such a good value.View Deal

Roku Streaming Stick Plus: was $49 now $39 at Amazon

The Streaming Stick Plus performs like a dream, designed to look nice in your home entertainment set-up and works with most apps. View Deal

Roku Ultra: was $99 now $79 at Amazon

The Ultra provides the most comprehensive Roku experience — thousands of channels, full 4K resolution and fast navigation. The Ultra also comes with an Ethernet port for steadier internet connection, a USB port and microSD port. It also has a voice-enabled remote as well as a headphone jack for private listening.View Deal

Blu-ray movies: from $4 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering the ultimate Father's Day sale with discounts on a wide range of Blu-ray movies. From Apocalypse Now to Star Wars, movies are on sale starting at just $4.99. View Deal

Fire TV Stick w/ Food Network: was $39 now $34 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick is one of the best cheap streaming devices you can get. Although this is the 1080p model, it comes with a 1-year Food Network Kitchen subscription ($39 value), which lets you stream commercial-free episodes of your favorite Food Network shows. View Deal

Samsung 43" 7-Series 4K TV: was $299 now $279 @ Best Buy

This 43-inch Samsung 7-Series TV features a gorgeous near bezel-free design. It also offers HDR support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and voice control support. It's only $20 off, but still a bargain in terms of value. Plus, dad will get 30 days of HBO Max for free. View Deal

Insignia 50" Fire TV Edition: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

Give dad a big-screen TV without breaking the bank. The 50-inch Insignia Fire TV Edition 4K TV lets you stream from your favorite services and offers voice command support, thanks to its Voice Remote with Alexa. View Deal

Westinghouse 55" 4K Roku TV: was $329 now $299 @ Best Buy

Father's Day sales rarely get better than this. This 55-inch Westinghouse 4K TV runs on Roku's excellent platform and it's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Plus, we like that it offers HDR support and sports three HDMI ports. View Deal

Headphones

Beats Powerbeats 3 Wireless: was $199 now $79 @ Amazon

With a comfortable, flexible, over-ear fit, powerful bass, and sweat-resistance, the Powerbeats 3 are great for everyday carry, the gym, and running. Snag them now for $110 off retail price. View Deal

Bose SoundSport Wireless: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

Although we found them to be a bit bulky, the Bose SoundSport Wireless are reliable sports headphones that offer great sound under any condition. They're currently $10 shy of their all-time price low. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $219 @ Verizon

Verizon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $219.99. That's $30 off and the cheapest AirPods Pro deal we've seen from any retailer. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation.View Deal

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $199

The Studio3 are well designed, for a comfortable fit, and are rated for 20 hours of battery life, so dad can listen to all of Steely Dan (or whatever band he prefers)'s discography, and block out the chaos around him. This is their lowest price ever, and matches their Black Friday pricing.View Deal

Bose QC 35 II Headphones: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

The excellent Bose QC 35 II wireless headphones are on sale for $299. The Editor's Choice headphones are comfy to wear, provide excellent sound, and offer killer noise-cancelling performance. However, the Bose 700 are the better value and are on sale for the same price. View Deal

Sony WH-XB900N Wireless: was $249 now $179 @ Best Buy

Sony WH-X900Ns wireless headphones feature Extra Bass, digital noise-cancelling, as well as Alexa and Google Assistant support. With up to 30 hours of battery life per charge, you can enjoy uninterrupted playback. They're now $70 off.View Deal

Bose SoundSport Free Earbuds: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon

The Bose SoundSport Free wireless earbuds offer excellent audio in a sweat and weather resistant design (IPX4). These Editor's Choice wireless buds normally cost $199, however, they're now on sale for $139. (Deal is valid for Ultra Violet with Midnight Blue only). View Deal

Gaming

PlayStation Now 1-year: was $59 now for $41 @ Amazon

This 12-month PlayStation Now subscription gives dad unlimited access to over 800 PS4, PS3, and PS2 games. Stream on demand or download hundreds of games to play offline.View Deal

PlayStation Plus 1-year: was $59 now $41 @ Amazon

This PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription lets you play online multiplayer PS4 games with friends. Plus, get free PS4 games every month and access to exclusive sales and discounts. View Deal

Sony Gold Wireless Headset Fortnite: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

This Fortnite headset bundle includes a Gold Wireless Headset (White) and a code for exclusive Fortnite content. The latter includes Epic Neo Versa Outfit, Epic Neo Phrenzy Back Bling, and 2,000 V-Bucks. Alternatively, you can get the headphones alone for $69 at Best Buy.View Deal

Outdoor Grills

20-Piece BBQ Grilling Set: was $79 now $31 @ Wayfair

The Whetstone BBQ Grilling Set includes 20 stainless steel utensils including tongs, a spatula, meat thermometer, 4 skewers, grill brush, and more. It's currently 60% off and cheaper than it was on Memorial Day. View Deal

Char-Broil Table Top Grill: was $87 now $64 @ Target

This 11,000 BTU portable gas grill is perfect for your backyard or for the beach. It has a 187 square inch grilling surface which is big enough to cook 8 hamburgers at once. View Deal

Grill and cookware sale: up to 50% off @ Wayfair

Listen up, barbecue lovers. Wayfair has one of the biggest Father's Day sales we've seen. The retailer is taking up to 50% off all outdoor grills and cookware. However, we've spotted some deals that are up to 57% off. After discount, prices start as low as $36 for a portable charcoal grill.View Deal

Grills and outdoor cooking: up to $120 off @ Sears

Sears has a wide range of Memorial Day sales with discounts of up to $120 off. The sale includes brand names like Kenmore, Cuisinart, and Char-Broil.View Deal

Mattresses

Anniversary sale: $200 off mattress + free gifts @ DreamCloud

Treat dad to a good night's sleep. Through June 16, DeamCloud is taking $200 off the purchase of any regularly-priced mattress. In addition, get 2 pillows, a sheet set, and a mattress protector for free. (The bundle is automatically added to your cart). View Deal

Summer sale: $200 off $1,000+ @ Saatva

If you're looking for luxury, the buck stops at Saatva. They make mattresses with innerspring coils that are individually wrapped and designed to reduce motion transfer. That means you won't feel when your partner rolls around in bed. As part of their Father's Day sales, they're taking $200 off any purchase of $1,000 or more. View Deal

Nectar: free $399 gift w/ purchase

Purchase a regularly priced Nectar mattress (excluding Lush mattresses) and you'll get a free $399 gift from Nectar. The gift bundle includes a free mattress protector ($99 value), free sheet set ($150 value), and free premium pillows ($150 value). View Deal

Laptops & Tablets

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad is an excellent tablet for just about any type of use. It sports a bright display, long battery life, and keyboard support. Apple's entry-level iPad is now $80 off and the best cheap iPad deal we've seen all year. (Best Buy offers the same price).View Deal

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 128GB): was $429 now $329 @ Best Buy

Need more storage? Best Buy has the 128GB iPad on sale for $329.99. That's $99 off and cheaper than Amazon's current price for this model. In fact, this model has never been cheaper. View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (128GB): was $999 now $949 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice iPad Pro is powerful enough to replace your laptop. This 2020 tablet packs a 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display, A12Z Bionic CPU, 128GB of storage, a new dual camera system with LIDAR scanner, and Wi-Fi 6 support. Get it now at an all-time price low. View Deal

Dell laptop sale: from $279 @ Dell

From budget-friendly Inspirons to premium XPS notebooks, Dell is taking up to $300 off select laptops during its latest sale. After discount, prices start as low as $279. View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C740: was $799 now $649 @ Best Buy

If you're feeling extra generous this Father's Day, Best Buy has the excellent Yoga C740 on sale for $649.99. There's a lot of reasons to love this deal. It packs a 14-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD — which is enough for just about any task. It's also a stylish laptop with a 360-degree flip-and-fold design. View Deal