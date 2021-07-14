Xbox Series X restock sold out at Best Buy — where to find stock next

Update: Best Buy is now sold out of Xbox consoles. Make sure to follow our Xbox Series X restock tracker for the latest updates on where to find restock next.

After days of silence, Xbox Series X restock just landed at Best Buy. The retailer has the Xbox Series X in stock for $499.99 via this link. Unfortunately, there doesn't appear to be any Xbox Series S consoles available at the moment.

This is the first Xbox Series X restock we've seen from Best Buy in weeks. It also comes just minutes after a Best Buy PS5 restock.

Best Buy Xbox Series X restock (sold out)

Xbox Series X: $499 @ Best Buy

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's new flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts.

How to buy an Xbox Series X at Best Buy

As with most retailers, setting up a Best Buy account ahead of time should be your first priority. You want to make sure that your payment details and address information is pre-saved, in order to shave precious time off your checkout; that could be the difference between securing an Xbox Series X and being left empty-handed.

It’s also important to note that Best Buy is not currently delivering Xbox consoles — though the order process takes place online, you must opt for in-store pick-up. So, if you don’t have a local Best Buy, or don’t have the ability to get to your local store, then Best Buy may not be the Xbox retailer for you.

When a restock is taking place, refresh the product page until you see the yellow "add to cart" button or a grey "please wait" button. If you see the latter, do not refresh, but instead wait for the button to change to the yellow "add to cart" one.

Once you’re able to add to cart, you might see a message telling you the Xbox Series X is no longer in stock. Should that happen, you need to change your location to one that has the system in stock. You could also open a new page and repeat the process outlined above until the "add to cart" button appears again, then go back to the original page you had open and try again to choose a location.

Best Buy, like several other retailers, is releasing its Xbox Series X stock in waves, so hang around even if the site initially reads sold out during a restock window, as another opportunity to get an Xbox may appear. Investing some time into the process could pay off as other people may give up and lose patience.

The retailer will also ask you to enter a supplied code during the purchasing process, and you have the option for this to be sent via text or email. Always opt for text, as it’ll come through almost instantly. Email codes can take a while to come through or get lost in a spam filter, and by the time you’ve recovered it, the console will likely be out of stock again.