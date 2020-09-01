Best Buy Labor Day sale — Get this 70-inch 4K TV for just $499

Labor Day sales are renown for their TV discounts and if you've been waiting for the right deal to come along, this Best Buy Labor Day sale is pretty mind blowing.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the Hisense 70-inch 4K Android TV on sale for $499.99. That's $150 off and one of the cheapest TV deals we've seen for a 70-inch TV.

Hisense 70" 4K Smart TV: was $649 now $499 @ Best Buy

The Hisense H65 series is budget 4K TV that offers HDR support (Dolby Vision/HDR10), built-in Google Assistant, built-in Chromevast, and a voice remote. At $499.99, it's one of the biggest steals we've seen. View Deal

The H65 series sits towards the budget-end of Hisense's TV lineup. That said, it doesn't skimp on features. It's powered by Android TV and offers many core features like a voice remote, HDR support (Dolby Vision/HDR10), and DTS Virtual X, which promises full, three-dimensional surround sound.

When it comes to streaming and apps, the H65 series offers plenty of options supporting over 5,000 apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime Video, YouTube, and more.

By comparison, Amazon has the Hisense 65-inch 4K TV (65H6570G) in stock for $599. That's $100 more for a slightly smaller TV, which makes Best Buy's Labor Day sale all the more sweeter.