Best Black Friday smartwatch deals — early sales on Apple Watch, Fitbit and more

You can save up to 50% with these Black Friday smartwatch deals. Our top picks include smartwatch savings from Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, Garmin and more top brands. If you're looking for a smartwatch that offers contactless payment, sleep monitoring, and even stress management tools, these Black Friday smartwatch deals are the perfect opportunity to invest.

This year's Black Friday deals include top savings on brand new smartwatches such as the Apple Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 4. Walmart Black Friday deals currently have discounts on the Apple Watch 3 and Apple Watch SE, while Amazon Black Friday deals offer sales on all sorts of smartwatches, too.

The best smartwatches come from a variety of top brands, so keep reading to find our top picks across the board.

Best Black Friday smartwatch deal: Apple Watch Series 3 for $169

Image Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm): $169 at Walmart

Walmart has the Apple Watch 3 at a low price ahead of the holidays. The Series 3 remains a good smartwatch due to the up-to-date software and a classy, durable design.



Black Friday smartwatch deals: Top deals right now

Black Friday smartwatch deals: Apple

Apple Watch 7 Apple Watch 7: buy two, get $200 off @ AT&T

Purchase any two Apple Watch 7 devices at AT&T and you'll get $200 off your total purchase. The new watch comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes. It features a larger/brighter display, better durability (IPX6 certification), and up to 33% faster charging. View Deal

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm) Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS/40mm) on sale for $349. That's one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for the Series 6. Unlike the Series 5, the newer model features blood oxygen sensors, which allow users to monitor their health more closely. The Apple Watch Series 6 also comes with a bright, always-on Retina display. View Deal

Image Apple Watch SE (40mm/GPS): was $279 now $269 @ Walmart

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same CPU found in the Apple Watch 5, but packs a screen that's 30% brighter than the Apple Watch 3. It also supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. View Deal

Image Apple Watch 3 (38mm/GPS): was $199 now $169 @ Walmart

The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price. It's now $30 under the Apple Store's price and the second-best Apple Watch deal we've seen this year. View Deal

Black Friday smartwatch deals: Samsung

Image Galaxy Watch 4: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

Get the standard 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 for $50 less than full price for Black Friday. Samsung's latest smartwatch has an athletic aesthetic, plus a cool body composition analysis feature and the revamped Wear OS software. View Deal

Image Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: was $379 now $349 @ Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and its rotating bezel are on sale now ahead of Black Friday. If you want an elevated look and effortless Samsung ecosystem integration, this is the smartwatch for you. View Deal

Galaxy Watch 3 Galaxy Watch 3: was $399 now $179 @ Best Buy

Last year's Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is on sale thanks to an epic deal during Black Friday. You can get the 41mm, Bluetooth-only version of the smartwatch in silver for more than $200 off right now. View Deal

Galaxy Watch Active 2 Galaxy Watch Active 2: was $269 now $199 @ Amazon

As Samsung's fitness-first smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is excellent for Android phone owners who enjoy a wide range of activities. It's slim and sleek-looking, making it an awesome fashion statement, too. View Deal

Black Friday smartwatch deals: Fitbit

Fitbit Sense Fitbit Sense: was $329 now $199 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Sense is the best smartwatch from Fitbit yet. It offers a holistic understanding of your health and wellness, packing unique features like a skin temperature reader and stress management tools. View Deal

Image Fitbit Versa 2: was $179 now $123 at Walmart

One of the best budget smartwatches you can buy, the Versa 2 is on sale at Best Buy right now. It has all the regular heart, step, and sleep tracking, and works with Alexa. View Deal

Black Friday smartwatch deals: Garmin

Image Garmin Fenix 6: Was $650, now $349.99 @ Golf Direct Now

Fancy saving $300 on Garmin's most premium adventure watch? Yes, please. This sale is mega and the Garmin Fenix 6 is one of Garmin's most premium sports watches, with wrist-based heart rate and Pulse Ox sensors, as well as multi-GNSS satellite reference and outdoor sensors for off-road adventures.

Garmin Venu Garmin Venu: was $349 now $269 @ Amazon

The Garmin Venu has GPS, cool health features and an awesome display, making it a good fitness-focused smartwatch for most people. Right now it's an epic $80 off before Black Friday. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 245 Garmin Forerunner 245: was $299 now $245 @ Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 245 comes with GPS built-in, along with other fitness-orientated features, such as the ability to keep track of your VO2 max, as well as offer analysis on your running form. It's our favorite running watch overall, so definitely a deal you should check out. View Deal

Garmin Instinct Garmin Instinct: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a basic sports watch that can last a long time on a charge and track you on all your outdoor adventures, this Garmin Instinct deal is one to check out. It has a 3-axis compass and a barometric altimeter, and can track GPS, Glonass and Galileo satellites. It's rated to withstand all sorts of bumps and shocks, and can last up to 40 hours using Ultratrack mode. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 45S Garmin Forerunner 45S: was $199 now $179 @ Amazon

The Forerunner 45S is currently on sale, having been replaced by the Garmin Forerunner 55. It's still a brilliant running watch — it's got in-built GPS, Garmin coach support, and smart notifications. It also comes in a smaller size, built for more petite wrists. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 35 Garmin Forerunner 35: was $169 now $130.66 @ Amazon

The Forerunner 35 is another older version of the Garmin Forerunner 55, but again, it's still a great entry-level running watch. It'll tell you everything you need to know — your pace, distance, calories, and heart rate tracking. It's also got built-in GPS, to help you accurately track your training. View Deal

More Black Friday smartwatch deals

Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch: Fossil Gen 5: was $295 now $179 @ Amazon

Want to get stared with a smartwatch that oozes fashion? The attractive Fossil Gen 5 is a rather impressive Wear OS watch that just received a massive discount for Black Friday. View Deal

Amazfit T-Rex: Amazfit T-Rex Pro: was $179 now $139 @ Amazon

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro is an awesome Garmin Instinct alternative. It's an ultra-rugged sports watch that could survive Jurassic Park with its tough design, built-in GPS and 20-day battery life. View Deal

