Best Black Friday smartwatch deals — Apple Watch 8 $50 off and more

Apple Watch 8 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $349

The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down. It's now $50 off, which is the lowest price ever for this watch.

Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/44mm): was $279 now $239

The new Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. It's also priced from $249, which is $30 cheaper than last year's model. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. Amazon is offering a $40 discount on the larger 44mm model, which is the best price we've seen for this watch. This deal is currently only available for the Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band model.

Google Pixel Watch: was $349 now $299

Google's first smartwatch, which debuted just a month ago, is already on sale by $50. This deal is for the Wi-Fi version of the watch, which you can get in polished silver, matte black, or champagne gold.

Fitbit Versa 4: was $229 now $149

The Fitbit Versa 4 has dropped to $149 in this early Black Friday sale. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for the new smartwatch. The saving is available now and in the black, pink/copper, and blue/platinum colorways of the watch. The watch also comes with six months of Fitbit Premium for free.

Fitbit Versa 2: was $149 now $99

The Versa 2 has been succeeded by the Versa 3, but it's still a capable fitness-first smartwatch with a beautiful always-on OLED display and Alexa built in. Fitbit also offers Spotify support on the Versa 2. The promotion applies to most colors of the Versa 2, meaning you can pick which one best suits your styles.