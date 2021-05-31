Best Amazon Memorial Day sales in 2021

Memorial Day sales have landed. Summer officially starts today, and the biggest online retailer on the planet is celebrating the holiday with a range of fantastic discounts on hugely popular products.

Everything from 4K televisions to Apple iPads are included in Amazon's Memorial Day sales. Plus there's money off everyday items like household appliances and fitness gear as well. There really is something for everything in this huge collection of discounts.

It's even better if you're a Prime member, because Amazon is giving members great perks like one-day shipping with no minimum purchase required and ultra-fast grocery deliveries via Whole Foods.

To help you score the best deal in the Amazon Memorial Day sales, we've rounded up some of the top products currently available for cheap. Browse the savings below, and take advantage while you can, some of these deals are likely to run for today only.

Best Amazon Memorial Day sales

Fitness apparel

Nike sale: 30% off @ Amazon

A range of Nike gear is currently on sale at Amazon. The discounts can be as much as 30%, and offer savings on Nike socks, running shorts, jerseys, and more. View Deal

Adidas: up to 55% off sneakers, backpacks @ Amazon

There's a massive sale on Adidas gear as part of Amazon Memorial Day sales. The discounts include money off sneakers, summer apparel, workout clothes, and backpacks. The savings can be as much as 55% off.

View Deal

Under Armour sale: up to 25% off men's/women's apparel @ Amazon

From jerseys to sneakers, Amazon is taking up to 25% off select Under Armour apparel for men, women, and even kids this Memorial Day. The sale also includes workout clothing for both men and women. View Deal

4K TVs

TCL 40" Roku Smart TV: was $299 now $238 @ Amazon

This 40-inch TCL display may not be a 4K television, but it does have Roku Smart TV features. Roku is our favorite OS for streaming, which makes this a very worthwhile deal. View Deal

Insignia 50" 4K Fire TV: was $379 now $339 @ Amazon

This 50-inch Fire TV Edition HDTV is perfect for any sized living room or bedroom. It comes with a voice remote that lets you control certain features with the sound of your voice. It's $50 off in Amazon's Memorial Day sales. View Deal

Sony 55" X750H 4K TV: was $799 now $548 @ Amazon

The Sony X750H is an Android TV with HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and a Bass Reflex speaker, which provides well-defined sound. It supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It also comes with a free 30-day trial of HBO Max. Add it to your cart to see the $548 price. View Deal

TCL 75" 4K QLED Roku TV: was $1,199 now $998 @ Amazon

The TCL 75S535 is part of TCL's QLED series of TVs. The QLED TV has up to 80 zones of LED local dimming. It also supports HLG/HDR10/Dolby Vision content and an Auto Game Mode, which switches the TV to low-latency game mode when it detects a console connected and powered on. Rarely on sale, this is one of the best Amazon Memorial Day deals if you're looking to get the most for your money. View Deal

LG 55" CX OLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,349 @ Amazon

The LG CX OLED TV is the best TV we've ever tested. It's so good that finding it in stock is often extremely tough. Finding it for just $1,349 is even rarer. So this deal easily one of the best Amazon Memorial Day sales. This Editor's Choice TV features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Dolby Atmos audio, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and both Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa support.View Deal

Streaming

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $24 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick Lite is a cheaper version of the Fire TV Stick. Like its pricier counterpart, this 1080p streamer supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG, but it lacks Dolby Atmos Audio and dedicated volume/power buttons. It's down to $24 for Memorial Day in Amazon's holiday sales. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

For 4K resolution and speedier navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa, and play games for just $39.View Deal

Apple TV 4K: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon

If you primarily own Apple devices, then the Apple TV 4K is the streaming box for you. It has full integration with iOS, MacOS, and your iTunes library. It's usually $179 for the 32GB model but Amazon has dropped the price to just $149 as part of its Memorial Day sales. This device is rarely discounted, so this is a fantastic offer. View Deal

Laptops and tablets

10.9" iPad Air (2020/64GB): was $599 now $549 @ Amazon

The new iPad Air sports a larger 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. Amazon has a tendency to "hide" this discount, so make sure to check all iPad colors in case the sale has moved to a different model.View Deal

12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

The 2020 iPad Pro packs an unbeatable A12Z Bionic CPU, dual 12MP/10MP rear cameras, 7MP front camera, and a stunning 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion. It's on sale for $899, which makes it one of the best Amazon Memorial Day sales. View Deal

MacBook Air (256GB/M1): was $999 now $949 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air M1 is one of the speediest laptops around. It features Apple's new blazing fast M1 7-core CPU, which in our tests is absolutely phenomenal. It also comes with 8GB of RAM and this 256GB SSD. It's now $50 off for Memorial Day. View Deal

MacBook Pro M1: was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

The Apple MacBook Pro with M1 chip delivers performance that puts Windows laptops to shame. Plus, the Pro model gets you a better display than a MacBook Air and beefier 8-core graphics. The 256GB configuration is $200 off, making this one of the best Amazon Memorial Day sales currently available. View Deal

16-inch MacBook Pro: was $2,399 now $2,199 @ Amazon

The 16-inch MacBook Pro features a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an AMD Radeon Pro 5300M GPU. It's a powerful system and currently it's $200 off, which is a little more expensive than it has been previously this year but is still a fantastic discount. View Deal

Gaming

Ring Fit Adventure: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

Ring Fit Adventure has been extremely tough to find in stock over the last twelve months, often being sold at an extreme markup by resellers. However, for Memorial Day, Amazon has the Switch game/peripheral in stock and available for a $10 discount. This makes it one of the best Amazon Memorial Day sales we've seen. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition: $299 @ Amazon

It's not strictly a deal, but for Memorial Day Amazon has restocked the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition. Offering you the chance to secure this hard-to-track down limited edition version of Nintendo's massively popular video game system. It comes decked in a full Animal Crossing design, which any fan of the game will love, and as this variant is usually pretty hard to find we suggest picking one up now while you still can. View Deal

Marvel’s Spider-Man: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition includes both the base Spider-Man game and its excellent The City That Never Sleeps DLC. You play as Spider-Man in a story-driven open-world superhero game, which puts a whole new spin on classic characters from the comics. It’s a steal at $29.View Deal

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $29

Lead epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The game offers dozens of hours of content and has dropped to just $29 which offers some serious bang for your buck. View Deal

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: was $79 now $59 @ Amazon

This top Razer gaming headset packs gel-infused ear cushions and a noise-isolating microphone to keep you comfortable and on top of your game for hours on end. It's currently $10 cheaper than it was on Cyber Monday and it's PS5 ready as well. View Deal

Kitchen and Home

Instant Pot Ultra 8Qt: was $159 now $89 @ Amazon

Amazon Memorial Day sales include $70 off this Instant Pot Ultra 8Qt pressure cooker, which is one of the best deals currently available. This appliance is super versatile as well offering 10-in-1 multi-use and the ability to cook just about anything.

35% Off Gatorade, Pepsi, Doritos and More @ Amazon

Stack up on your favorite snacks with this excellent deal. Log into your Prime account to get 35% off Pepsi brands. (To see the 35% clickable coupon you need to be logged into your account). Sign up for Subscribe & Save and you'll get an extra 5% off, making the discount even more tasty. View Deal

Headphones

Sony Sports Earbuds: was $179 now $79 @ Amazon

The Sony WF-SP700N are a budget pair of wireless earbuds with built-in digital noise cancelling. They also feature an ambient sound mode, so that you can still be aware of your surroundings while cancelling out unwanted noise. The IPX4 buds are also splash proof, which means they're resistant to sweat and rain. At $100 off, they're one of the best Amazon Memorial Day deals you'll find right now. View Deal

AirPods w/ Standard Case: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon

Apple's classic AirPods are on sale for just $119. Although they're no longer Apple's flagship earbuds, the classic AirPods are still great offering solid audio quality and seamless connectivity with your Apple devices thanks to their H1 chip. View Deal

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

Apple's earbuds (with wireless case) are $10 lower than they were last month for Memorial Day, with a total $50 saving. The AirPods feature the latest H1 chip for faster wireless connectivity with Apple devices and a Qi-friendly case that supports wireless charging. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $197 @ Amazon

Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $197. That's more than $50 off the usual price and the one of the cheapest Amazon deals we've seen for the AirPods Pro this year. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation.View Deal

Wearables

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $179 @ Amazon

Out of stock: If you're looking for the least expensive Amazon Memorial Day sale on the Apple Watch, keep your eye on the Apple Watch 3. It's currently back at its regular $199 price, but Amazon has been known to knock $20 off the cost of the entry-level Apple Watch. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price. The 42mm model has also on sale for $209 ($20 off). View Deal

Apple Watch 6: was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

Apple's newest smartwatch just came out, so reduced prices on the Apple Watch Series 6 can be hard to come by. However, this Amazon deal takes $70 off the cost of the 40mm/GPS-only version of Apple's new watch in time for Memorial Day. This deal is a great way to get your hands on new features like blood oxygen monitoring and a brighter always-on display.View Deal

Home gym

XTERRA Fitness Folding Rower: was $429 now $240 @ Amazon

The XTERRA Fitness ERG200 is magnetic rower that can fold for easy storage. It has a 3.7-inch LCD that displays elapsed time, calories, stroke count, and more. It offers 8 levels of resistance and the machine is quiet and friction free. It's nearly $200 off in this Amazon Memorial Day sale. View Deal

Sunny Indoor Bike: was $299 now $200 @ Amazon

This chain-driven indoor bike features everything you need for an endorphin-filled at-home cycling workout. It has a 30-lb. flywheel combined with a belt drive mechanism for smooth and quiet workouts. The steel bike also has a 4-way adjustable seat and adjustable resistance. View Deal

DeskCycle 2: was $215 now $199 @ Amazon

Not the biggest discount in today's Amazon Memorial Day sales, but this under-desk exercise bike is ideally for anyone looking to get in shape while working from home. It's whisper-quiet operation and smooth pedaling motion make it a smart buy at any time, on sale for the holiday just makes it even more tempting. View Deal

OMA 5108EB Treadmill: was $609 now $454 @ Amazon

This treadmill from OMA features commercial-grade steel construction, plus a six-layer cushioned belt, a high-performing motor, and 36 preset programs for runners of all abilities. As part of Amazon Memorial Day sales, you can get an extra $35 off using the auto-supplied coupon as well. View Deal

Digital

Amazon Music Unlimited: 3 months for free @ Amazon

Get unfettered access to millions of songs that you can listen to online or offline. Amazon is giving new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers three months of service for free. The retailer normally offers a free 30 day trial before charging you $9.99/month. This deal saves you $19.View Deal