Best Amazon Memorial Day sales in 2021

Memorial Day sales have landed. Summer officially starts today, and the biggest online retailer on the planet is celebrating the holiday with a range of fantastic discounts on hugely popular products.
Everything from 4K televisions to Apple iPads are included in Amazon's Memorial Day sales. Plus there's money off everyday items like household appliances and fitness gear as well. There really is something for everything in this huge collection of discounts.
It's even better if you're a Prime member, because Amazon is giving members great perks like one-day shipping with no minimum purchase required and ultra-fast grocery deliveries via Whole Foods.
To help you score the best deal in the Amazon Memorial Day sales, we've rounded up some of the top products currently available for cheap. Browse the savings below, and take advantage while you can, some of these deals are likely to run for today only.
Best Amazon Memorial Day sales
Fitness apparel
Nike sale: 30% off @ Amazon
A range of Nike gear is currently on sale at Amazon. The discounts can be as much as 30%, and offer savings on Nike socks, running shorts, jerseys, and more. View Deal
Adidas: up to 55% off sneakers, backpacks @ Amazon
There's a massive sale on Adidas gear as part of Amazon Memorial Day sales. The discounts include money off sneakers, summer apparel, workout clothes, and backpacks. The savings can be as much as 55% off.
Under Armour sale: up to 25% off men's/women's apparel @ Amazon
From jerseys to sneakers, Amazon is taking up to 25% off select Under Armour apparel for men, women, and even kids this Memorial Day. The sale also includes workout clothing for both men and women. View Deal
4K TVs
TCL 40" Roku Smart TV: was $299 now $238 @ Amazon
This 40-inch TCL display may not be a 4K television, but it does have Roku Smart TV features. Roku is our favorite OS for streaming, which makes this a very worthwhile deal. View Deal
Insignia 50" 4K Fire TV: was $379 now $339 @ Amazon
This 50-inch Fire TV Edition HDTV is perfect for any sized living room or bedroom. It comes with a voice remote that lets you control certain features with the sound of your voice. It's $50 off in Amazon's Memorial Day sales. View Deal
Sony 55" X750H 4K TV: was $799 now $548 @ Amazon
The Sony X750H is an Android TV with HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and a Bass Reflex speaker, which provides well-defined sound. It supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It also comes with a free 30-day trial of HBO Max. Add it to your cart to see the $548 price. View Deal
TCL 75" 4K QLED Roku TV: was $1,199 now $998 @ Amazon
The TCL 75S535 is part of TCL's QLED series of TVs. The QLED TV has up to 80 zones of LED local dimming. It also supports HLG/HDR10/Dolby Vision content and an Auto Game Mode, which switches the TV to low-latency game mode when it detects a console connected and powered on. Rarely on sale, this is one of the best Amazon Memorial Day deals if you're looking to get the most for your money. View Deal
LG 55" CX OLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,349 @ Amazon
The LG CX OLED TV is the best TV we've ever tested. It's so good that finding it in stock is often extremely tough. Finding it for just $1,349 is even rarer. So this deal easily one of the best Amazon Memorial Day sales. This Editor's Choice TV features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Dolby Atmos audio, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and both Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa support.View Deal
Streaming
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $24 @ Amazon
The new Fire TV Stick Lite is a cheaper version of the Fire TV Stick. Like its pricier counterpart, this 1080p streamer supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG, but it lacks Dolby Atmos Audio and dedicated volume/power buttons. It's down to $24 for Memorial Day in Amazon's holiday sales. View Deal
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon
For 4K resolution and speedier navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa, and play games for just $39.View Deal
Apple TV 4K: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon
If you primarily own Apple devices, then the Apple TV 4K is the streaming box for you. It has full integration with iOS, MacOS, and your iTunes library. It's usually $179 for the 32GB model but Amazon has dropped the price to just $149 as part of its Memorial Day sales. This device is rarely discounted, so this is a fantastic offer. View Deal
Laptops and tablets
New Apple iPad 2020: was $329 now $299 @ Amazon
Hurry! Amazon is taking $29 off Apple's new iPad. It features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic 12:57 battery life. This is the best deal we've seen for Apple's new tablet. The 128GB model is also on sale for $395.View Deal
10.9" iPad Air (2020/64GB): was $599 now $549 @ Amazon
The new iPad Air sports a larger 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. Amazon has a tendency to "hide" this discount, so make sure to check all iPad colors in case the sale has moved to a different model.View Deal
12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon
The 2020 iPad Pro packs an unbeatable A12Z Bionic CPU, dual 12MP/10MP rear cameras, 7MP front camera, and a stunning 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion. It's on sale for $899, which makes it one of the best Amazon Memorial Day sales. View Deal
MacBook Air (256GB/M1): was $999 now $949 @ Amazon
The new MacBook Air M1 is one of the speediest laptops around. It features Apple's new blazing fast M1 7-core CPU, which in our tests is absolutely phenomenal. It also comes with 8GB of RAM and this 256GB SSD. It's now $50 off for Memorial Day. View Deal
MacBook Pro M1: was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon
The Apple MacBook Pro with M1 chip delivers performance that puts Windows laptops to shame. Plus, the Pro model gets you a better display than a MacBook Air and beefier 8-core graphics. The 256GB configuration is $200 off, making this one of the best Amazon Memorial Day sales currently available. View Deal
16-inch MacBook Pro: was $2,399 now $2,199 @ Amazon
The 16-inch MacBook Pro features a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an AMD Radeon Pro 5300M GPU. It's a powerful system and currently it's $200 off, which is a little more expensive than it has been previously this year but is still a fantastic discount. View Deal
Gaming
Ring Fit Adventure: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon
Ring Fit Adventure has been extremely tough to find in stock over the last twelve months, often being sold at an extreme markup by resellers. However, for Memorial Day, Amazon has the Switch game/peripheral in stock and available for a $10 discount. This makes it one of the best Amazon Memorial Day sales we've seen. View Deal
Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition: $299 @ Amazon
It's not strictly a deal, but for Memorial Day Amazon has restocked the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition. Offering you the chance to secure this hard-to-track down limited edition version of Nintendo's massively popular video game system. It comes decked in a full Animal Crossing design, which any fan of the game will love, and as this variant is usually pretty hard to find we suggest picking one up now while you still can. View Deal
Marvel’s Spider-Man: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition includes both the base Spider-Man game and its excellent The City That Never Sleeps DLC. You play as Spider-Man in a story-driven open-world superhero game, which puts a whole new spin on classic characters from the comics. It’s a steal at $29.View Deal
Assassin's Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $29
Lead epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The game offers dozens of hours of content and has dropped to just $29 which offers some serious bang for your buck. View Deal
Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: was $79 now $59 @ Amazon
This top Razer gaming headset packs gel-infused ear cushions and a noise-isolating microphone to keep you comfortable and on top of your game for hours on end. It's currently $10 cheaper than it was on Cyber Monday and it's PS5 ready as well. View Deal
Kitchen and Home
Instant Pot Ultra 8Qt: was $159 now $89 @ Amazon
Amazon Memorial Day sales include $70 off this Instant Pot Ultra 8Qt pressure cooker, which is one of the best deals currently available. This appliance is super versatile as well offering 10-in-1 multi-use and the ability to cook just about anything.
35% Off Gatorade, Pepsi, Doritos and More @ Amazon
Stack up on your favorite snacks with this excellent deal. Log into your Prime account to get 35% off Pepsi brands. (To see the 35% clickable coupon you need to be logged into your account). Sign up for Subscribe & Save and you'll get an extra 5% off, making the discount even more tasty. View Deal
Headphones
Sony Sports Earbuds: was $179 now $79 @ Amazon
The Sony WF-SP700N are a budget pair of wireless earbuds with built-in digital noise cancelling. They also feature an ambient sound mode, so that you can still be aware of your surroundings while cancelling out unwanted noise. The IPX4 buds are also splash proof, which means they're resistant to sweat and rain. At $100 off, they're one of the best Amazon Memorial Day deals you'll find right now. View Deal
AirPods w/ Standard Case: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon
Apple's classic AirPods are on sale for just $119. Although they're no longer Apple's flagship earbuds, the classic AirPods are still great offering solid audio quality and seamless connectivity with your Apple devices thanks to their H1 chip. View Deal
AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon
Apple's earbuds (with wireless case) are $10 lower than they were last month for Memorial Day, with a total $50 saving. The AirPods feature the latest H1 chip for faster wireless connectivity with Apple devices and a Qi-friendly case that supports wireless charging. View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $197 @ Amazon
Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $197. That's more than $50 off the usual price and the one of the cheapest Amazon deals we've seen for the AirPods Pro this year. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation.View Deal
Wearables
Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $179 @ Amazon
Out of stock: If you're looking for the least expensive Amazon Memorial Day sale on the Apple Watch, keep your eye on the Apple Watch 3. It's currently back at its regular $199 price, but Amazon has been known to knock $20 off the cost of the entry-level Apple Watch. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price. The 42mm model has also on sale for $209 ($20 off). View Deal
Apple Watch 6: was $399 now $329 @ Amazon
Apple's newest smartwatch just came out, so reduced prices on the Apple Watch Series 6 can be hard to come by. However, this Amazon deal takes $70 off the cost of the 40mm/GPS-only version of Apple's new watch in time for Memorial Day. This deal is a great way to get your hands on new features like blood oxygen monitoring and a brighter always-on display.View Deal
Home gym
XTERRA Fitness Folding Rower: was $429 now $240 @ Amazon
The XTERRA Fitness ERG200 is magnetic rower that can fold for easy storage. It has a 3.7-inch LCD that displays elapsed time, calories, stroke count, and more. It offers 8 levels of resistance and the machine is quiet and friction free. It's nearly $200 off in this Amazon Memorial Day sale. View Deal
Sunny Indoor Bike: was $299 now $200 @ Amazon
This chain-driven indoor bike features everything you need for an endorphin-filled at-home cycling workout. It has a 30-lb. flywheel combined with a belt drive mechanism for smooth and quiet workouts. The steel bike also has a 4-way adjustable seat and adjustable resistance. View Deal
DeskCycle 2: was $215 now $199 @ Amazon
Not the biggest discount in today's Amazon Memorial Day sales, but this under-desk exercise bike is ideally for anyone looking to get in shape while working from home. It's whisper-quiet operation and smooth pedaling motion make it a smart buy at any time, on sale for the holiday just makes it even more tempting. View Deal
OMA 5108EB Treadmill: was $609 now $454 @ Amazon
This treadmill from OMA features commercial-grade steel construction, plus a six-layer cushioned belt, a high-performing motor, and 36 preset programs for runners of all abilities. As part of Amazon Memorial Day sales, you can get an extra $35 off using the auto-supplied coupon as well. View Deal
Digital
Amazon Music Unlimited: 3 months for free @ Amazon
Get unfettered access to millions of songs that you can listen to online or offline. Amazon is giving new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers three months of service for free. The retailer normally offers a free 30 day trial before charging you $9.99/month. This deal saves you $19.View Deal
Kindle Unlimited: 2 months for free @ Amazon
Through June 30, Amazon is offering 2 months of its Kindle Unlimited service for free. That's $19 off and one of the best Amazon sales we've seen outside of a major holiday. Kindle Unlimited gives you access to over 1 million titles, magazines, audiobooks, and more. After the 2 months are up, membership is $9.99/month (or you can cancel anytime). View Deal