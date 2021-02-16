Beautyrest mattress deals knock $300 off select mattresses

Presidents' Day may be over, but there are still plenty of mattress deals to be had. In fact, one of our favorite Presidents Day mattress sales has been extended through the end of the month.

Currently, you can get up to $300 off select Beautyrest mattresses. After discount, you can get the Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon Series from $899.

Beautyrest: up to $300 off mattresses @ Beautyrest

Beautyrest is taking up to $300 off select mattress lines. After discount, prices start at $899 for the Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon Series. All mattress purchases come with a 100-night in-home trial, so you can definitely rest easy.View Deal

Not sure which Beautyrest mattress to get? The Beautyrest Black mattress line is at the very top of the mattresses that Beautyrest has to offer. It's been carefully designed to allow for a cooler sleep, and also includes Beautyrest's latest pocketed coil spring technology to provide all the support that you need to get a good night's sleep. After discount, the Beautyrest Black mattress line starts at $1,549.

Meanwhile, the Harmony Lux Carbon Series line is also on sale. These hybrid mattresses feature Beautyrest's innovative coils paired with Beautyresy gel memory foam. After discount, the Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon Series starts at $899.

All Beautyrest mattresses include a 100-night in-home trial, white glove delivery, and 10-year limited warranty.