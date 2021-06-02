Trending

Battlefield 6 reveal officially confirmed — get ready for June 9

After masses of leaks, Dice will finally take the covers off Battlefield 6 next week

EA has confirmed Battlefield 6 will be revealed on June 9, and will indeed sport the Battlefield name, though further details were kept quiet. The reveal event will take place at 7 a.m. PT, 10 a.m. ET and 3 p.m. BST. 

The Battlefield Twitter account tweeted the reveal along with a small clip that showed the information being formed out for what’s best described as blue static light. We can take this as a hint that Battlefield 6 will indeed be set in a modern-day or near-future setting. 

Given the volume of recent leaks around Battlefield 6, it’s not surprising that an official reveal is imminent.  

From what we know so far, the game will be cross-generation covering the PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, PS4 and PS5, with enhancements for the new Microsoft and Sony consoles. Developer Dice has stressed the Battlefield 6 is designed to be a “true next-gen experience” regardless of its cross generation ambitions. 

There’s also a chance you might be able to play the game before its official release, as an alpha is reportedly scheduled for July, likely letting players give the game's multiplayer mode for a spin. Speaking of which, multiplayer matches are now tipped to support 128 players per online game, ramping up the figure from a maximum of 64 players. 

From the footage and screenshots so far, we have some glimpses at a potentially tropical location, at least for one map, and a near-future setting; robot dogs will apparently be a thing, though we’ve yet to get a glimpse at such mechanical canines. 

Given the reveal will happen next week, we’d be fairly confident that Battlefield 6 will arrive this year, likely around the holiday time. As such, that gives you time to hunt down a PS5 restock or an Xbox Series X restock, so you can enjoy the best version of the game on console. Unless the PC is your platform of choice, then check out our best gaming PCs list if you need a new gaming rig.  

