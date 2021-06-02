Battlefield 6 reveal officially confirmed — get ready for June 9

EA has confirmed Battlefield 6 will be revealed on June 9, and will indeed sport the Battlefield name, though further details were kept quiet. The reveal event will take place at 7 a.m. PT, 10 a.m. ET and 3 p.m. BST.

The Battlefield Twitter account tweeted the reveal along with a small clip that showed the information being formed out for what’s best described as blue static light. We can take this as a hint that Battlefield 6 will indeed be set in a modern-day or near-future setting.

Given the volume of recent leaks around Battlefield 6, it’s not surprising that an official reveal is imminent.

#Battlefield RevealJune 9 pic.twitter.com/DvNEcCDtPgJune 1, 2021 See more

From what we know so far, the game will be cross-generation covering the PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X , PS4 and PS5 , with enhancements for the new Microsoft and Sony consoles. Developer Dice has stressed the Battlefield 6 is designed to be a “true next-gen experience” regardless of its cross generation ambitions.

There’s also a chance you might be able to play the game before its official release, as an alpha is reportedly scheduled for July, likely letting players give the game's multiplayer mode for a spin. Speaking of which, multiplayer matches are now tipped to support 128 players per online game, ramping up the figure from a maximum of 64 players.

From the footage and screenshots so far, we have some glimpses at a potentially tropical location, at least for one map, and a near-future setting; robot dogs will apparently be a thing, though we’ve yet to get a glimpse at such mechanical canines.