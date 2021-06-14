Battlefield 2042 reportedly includes classic maps, weapons, and vehicles

Despite its official reveal, the Battlefield 2042 rumor mill down hasn't slowed down, with the latest information tidbit suggesting that the new game will include a mode that contains classic maps, weapons, and vehicles.

Tom Henderson, a Battlefield insider with a solid track record, suggested that the [Redacted] game mode will include a recently leaked "Battlefield Hub," enabling players to access maps and more from older Battlefield games.

Henderson's leak follows EA officially confirming that a "second experience for Battlefield 2042" will be revealed on July 22 and will be "a love letter to Battlefield fans."

So a mode that harks back to classic Battlefield maps, vehicles and weapons, would seemingly fit the brief of bringing in “a brand-new game type that long-time players will feel right at home with."

I had an interesting email last night stating the REDACTED mode in #BATTLEFIELD2042 (to be revealed on July 22nd) is actually the rumored "Battlefield Hub" we heard about a couple months back. It contains classic maps, weapons, vehicles and more.June 11, 2021 See more

Henderson was quick to point out in a subsequent post that he has been unable to fully verify this information. So, for now, this claim should be taken purely as a rumor and very much unconfirmed. We’ll know more in July when the "second experience" feature is officially shown off by developer Dice at EA Play.

This mystery game-type isn’t the only new mode coming to Battlefield 2042. The game will also offer an experience called Hazard Zone, which is described as an “all-new, high-stakes squad-based game-type that is a modern take on the multiplayer experience." More details about Hazard Zone will be revealed closer to launch.

There had been some speculation that Hazard Zone was the rumored second-stab at a battle royale mode for the Battlefield franchise. However, the developers said that Battlefield 2042 won’t include a battle royale mode, and nor will it feature a traditional single-player campaign either.

Battlefield 2042 is currently scheduled to release on October 22, and will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, as well as PS4 and Xbox One. The game will likely play best on next-gen hardware, which will enable support for 128-players lobbies; Battlefield 2042 could very much be a game worth hunting down a PS5 restock for.