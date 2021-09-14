Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch Champions League match online

The return of the Champions League sees two European heavyweights go head-to-head with the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream today (Tuesday, September 14).

The two sides have won Europe’s premier club competition a combined 11 times, and last time they met, in the quarter finals of the 2019/20 season, Bayern Munich won 2-8 at the Nou Camp. Barcelona will no doubt be out for revenge.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich channel, start time The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream takes place today (Tuesday, Sept. 14).

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus or TUDN via Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Catalan giants have not played since the end of August — their first La Liga match after the international break against Sevilla, due to take place on Saturday, was postponed as both had players away in South America for the World Cup qualifying tournament.

Despite a turbulent summer which saw club icon Lionel Messi leave, along with Antoine Griezmann and others, Barca are unbeaten in the three games they have played. They won against both Real Sociedad and Getafe at home, although only drew away to Athletic Club.

Reigning German champions Bayern Munich drew 1-1 with Borussia Mönchengladbach in their opening Bundesliga match, before going on to beat FC Koln 3-2 the next game. Since then, they have enjoyed a run of comprehensive victories, beating Hertha Berlin and RB Leipzig 5-0 and 1-4 respectively. There has also been a 1-3 victory over rivals Borussia Dortmund in the German supercup, and 0-12 demolition of lower league side Bremer in a domestic cup match. The only time this season star striker Robert Lewadonski played and failed to score was against England while playing for Poland.

The opening games of the Champions League group stage can often be cagey affairs, with teams concerned about losing early on. That’s possible in this game if the two big hitters of Group E decide that a draw suits both of them. However, a win for either would put them in a strong position, with potentially tricky matches against Benfica and Dynamo Kiev awaiting them in the weeks to come.

Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer is an injury doubt for Bayern Munich, and there is particular concern for winger Serge Gnabry, who is suffering with lower back trouble. Lewandowski was also substituted off at the weekend due to a groin issue, but the move was described as “precautionary” by manager Julian Nagelsmann

As for Barcelona, Ousmane Dembele, Sergio Aguero and Ansu Fati are all out injured, while Jordi Alba and Sergino Dest returned from international duty with knocks. Martin Braithwaite is also injured and could be out for months. Luuk De Jong, who flopped at Newcastle, could make his debut, though.

Who will prevail in this group match? You can find out by watching a Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream, which we'll show you how to do below.

How to watch the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream wherever you are

The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream on Paramount Plus or on TUDN or UniMás with your cable package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you can also access the two channels with Fubo.TV. The Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream in the UK

BT Sport 3 has the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream in the U.K.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream on Stan. The streaming service offers a 7-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch the Champions League 21/22 you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this is included in the free trial.

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to still access the service they already pay for.

How to watch the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream on Spark Sport. This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.