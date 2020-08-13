Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich live stream: Where to watch Champions League quarterfinals

Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich start time and channels The Barcelona vs. Bayern match gets underway at 3 p.m. ET / noon PT on Friday (August 14). You can live stream the match on CBS All Access in the U.S., while UK viewers can watch Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich on BT Sport.

Two of the big powers of European soccer face off in the Barcelona vs. Bayern live stream tomorrow (Friday, Aug. 14), for a spot in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League. It's been a while since either team has lifted the trophy — Barcelona last won the tournament in 2015, while Bayern hasn't triumphed since 2013 — so plenty will be at stake when the two teams square off.

And this Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich quarterfinal has more at stake than usual. While Champions League knockout games are usually played out over two legs, the coronavirus pandemic has forced this year's tournament to shrink down the schedule to one match only for each knockout game. (It's also meant that the tournament is being played behind closed doors in a neutral venue.)

That means the winner of the Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich match is through to the semifinals, with no second leg to worry about.

Given those stakes, you won't want to miss Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich when the match begins Friday. Here's where you can catch a live stream of the Champions League quarterfinal, along with tips on using a VPN to find the match if it's not available in your area.

How can I use a VPN to watch Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich?

Don't worry if you happen to be some place where the Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich match isn't readily available. A virtual private network, or VPN, can disguise your location, making it appear as if you're surfing the web from elsewhere. That removes any geolocks that might prevent you from watching a Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich live stream.

We've tested many different options, and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. Based on our testing, ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

ExpressVPN: We think the speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich live streams in the U.S.

CBS All Access has the coverage of every Champions League match for the remainder of this year's tournament. That means you'll need to subscribe to the $5.99-a-month service if you want to watch Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich in this country. The good news is you won't need a cable subscription to use CBS All Access — it's a separate streaming service.

CBS All Access: CBS's $5.99 a month streaming service not only includes Champions League coverage, but also live sports on CBS channels plus other prime-time programming. CBS All Access includes original programming, too, such as the Star Trek original series Picard and Discovery.

Univision is carrying a Spanish-language version of the Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich live stream in the U.S., so you can tune into that channel if you want to watch the match. Fubo.TV also includes Univision among its many channels, so you can subscribe to that streaming service to watch Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich as well.

Fubo.TV: For $59.99, you can get more than 100 channels with Fubo.TV, with many offering live sports. A cloud DVR feature lets you record events like the Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich match to watch later.

Barcelona vs. Bayern live streams in the UK

BT Sport broadcasts Champions League matches in the UK, with BT Sport 1 handling the Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich match. If you don't have BT Sport, a BT Sport monthly pass costs £25.

Barcelona vs. Bayern live streams in Canada

Canadian viewers can watch Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich by subscribing to the DAZN streaming service, which carries all Champions League matches. You can sign up for DAZN and get a 1-month free trial, which will run through the end of the Champions League tournament on August 23.

Barcelona vs. Bayern live streams in other countries

Here's a selection of where you'll find coverage of Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich in other parts of the world.

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Austria: Sky Sport Austria 1, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Sport UHD, Sky Go

Sky Sport Austria 1, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Sport UHD, Sky Go Brazil: TNT Brazil, Esporte Interativo Plus, TNT Go

TNT Brazil, Esporte Interativo Plus, TNT Go France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1

RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1 Germany: TeleClub Sport Live, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Sport UHD, Sky Go

TeleClub Sport Live, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Sport UHD, Sky Go India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio

SCTV, Vidio Ireland: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport Extra, BT Sport App

BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport Extra, BT Sport App Israel: 5Sport, 5Sport 4K

5Sport, 5Sport 4K Italy: Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football

Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football Japan: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 11

beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 11 Mexico: Fox Sports Cono Norte, Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte, ESPN Norte, ESPN Play Norte, FOX Play Norte

Fox Sports Cono Norte, Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte, ESPN Norte, ESPN Play Norte, FOX Play Norte Puerto Rico: SportsMax App, SportsMax 2

SportsMax App, SportsMax 2 Spain: Movistar+, Mitele Plus, Movistar Liga de Campeones

For more regions, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.