At £252, the Emma mattress is the best guest room upgrade for Christmas

Emma Sleep is continuing its bumper pre-Christmas sale with a new offer available on both the brand’s memory foam and hybrid mattresses. Today the Emma Original is reduced to just £252.49 (was £499) when you use the code DREAMSLEEP at checkout, with a double size costing £353.69 (was £699). That’s an extra saving on top of the 45% currently advertised on the site and an excellent price on a highly-rated bed-in-a-box.

The all-foam Emma Original sits at the top of our best mattress guide because it’s fantastic value for money and suits all sleepers, especially side sleepers who need deeper cushioning around their shoulders, hips and knees. It’s a good option for couples too as it provides high motion isolation, so you won’t disturb each other when moving around in bed.

If you sleep hot, you may prefer the more breathable Emma Premium, a hybrid mattress designed with a double layer of cooling Airgocell foam. The use of coils also aids breathability, and with these new Emma mattress discounts the Premium is reduced to £505.49 (was £999) at Emma when you use the code DREAMSLEEP.

Emma Original mattress: from Emma Original mattress: from £499 £252 at Emma Sleep

Save up to £404 - One of our favourite mattresses for all sleepers, the Emma Original is unbeatable in terms of value for money and rivalled only by the Nectar Memory Foam. We love the Emma for side sleeping but find it comfy in all positions. That means it’s also good for restless sleepers who move around a lot. Outside of Cyber Monday, this is the best offer we’ve seen on the Original, so now is a great time to buy if you want a new bed in time for Christmas.

The Original is a superb memory foam mattress that supports a range of body weights. We'd recommend it to couples sharing a bed, and to all sleepers looking for a good quality mid-range mattress for nearly half-off.

It uses three layers of pressure relieving foam, including Halo Memory Foam for better spinal support. There's a 10-year manufacturer warranty on it too, which you rarely see with such a cheap mattress.

Emma Sleep is promising dispatch within one to three working days, so if you buy an Emma this week you should be fine for a pre-Christmas delivery. This is good news as the mattress sector as a whole has been hit with supply chain and shipping issues this year. So if you are hoping to upgrade your bed or your guest room in time for Christmas, Emma has you covered.

These mattresses are quick to set up too – we were relaxing on our Emma Original within minutes of unboxing it. We did notice a bit of off-gassing pong (though not as much as with other mattresses in a box) so definitely open a window during unboxing – and leave it open for a while afterwards.

Emma Sleep offers a 200-night risk-free trial, so if you change your mind during that time, the brand will refund your money and collect the mattress. It doesn’t charge for this either, and delivery is also free. In terms of mattress sales, this is one of the biggest we’ve seen this year.

