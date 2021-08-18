Aston Villa vs Newcastle United live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Aston Villa vs Newcastle United live stream will see both teams try to bounce back after disappointing opening day defeats. Based on what both sides have shown so far this season, expect goals as well as some questionable defending.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United live stream, date, time, channels The Aston Villa vs Newcastle United live stream takes place on Saturday (August 21).

► Time (3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT)

• U.S. — Watch on NBCSN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Aston Villa are still adjusting to life without Jack Grealish after his £100m move to Manchester City earlier this month. Nevertheless, Villa will feel that losing 3-2 to newly promoted Watford on the opening weekend was a poor result. They will be aiming to make things right in front of their own fans at Villa Park.

Summer signing Danny Ings scored his first goal against Watford, even if it was merely a consolation, and will be hungry for more against a shaky Newcastle backline. Fellow new arrival Emi Buendía will hope to pull the strings, but it's Villa's central pairing of John McGinn and Marvelous Nakamba who are likely to control the game.

Newcastle United are still licking their wounds after a pathetic capitulation against West Ham last weekend. The Hammers scored three goals in 13 minutes to run away with the game 2-4 winners. While skillful winger Allan Saint-Maximin was a bright spark, the Magpies looked worryingly pedestrian in both midfield and defense.

Sole summer signing Joe Willock is likely to feature for Newcastle. He was on loan in the North East last season and scored eight goals in 14 games, so his return will give the squad much-needed freshness in the center of the park. However, Villa will feel the 3 points are very much here for the taking against a side that could be a dark horse pick for relegation.

To find out how it all plays out you can tune into an Aston Villa vs Newcastle United live stream using our guide below. And for the rest of the season, be sure to keep checking our full how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Newcastle United live stream wherever you are

The Aston Villa vs Newcastle United live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Newcastle United live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Aston Villa vs Newcastle United live stream on the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) and on the NBCSports.com website.

To access the action, you'll need to subscribe to one of two special passes. The Matchday Pass costs $39.99 and will show 140 live matches, while the more comprehensive Premier League Pass is $64.99. This will include all 380 matches on-demand, and totally ad-free. Plus, you get highlights and analysis packages, including some from Sky Sports in the U.K.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBCSN. Plus, right now Sling is offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10.

Fubo.TV is another option. This costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including NBCSN, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Aston Villa vs Newcastle United live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Newcastle United live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Aston Villa vs Newcastle United live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Newcastle United live stream in the UK

Unfortunately, there's no Aston Villa vs Newcastle United live stream; only 200 games of the Premier League 21/22 season's 380 games are showing on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, and this match is not one of them.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Aston Villa vs Newcastle United) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Newcastle United live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Aston Villa vs Newcastle United live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Newcastle United live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Aston Villa vs Newcastle United live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.