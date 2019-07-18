This Is How the Galaxy Tab S6 Will Fight the iPad Pro

Samsung’s newest tablet hasn’t been announced, but now we know how Samsung plans to challenge Apple. The Galaxy Tab S6 features a groove in its back to slot in a stylus, which makes sense for two products designed to use together.

In leaked images first published by Android Headlines , the name of Samsung’s new tablet is confirmed — skipping from Tab S4 to Tab S6 with no Tab S5 in between — and so is its cutting-edge design. The pen slides into a groove that runs below what appears to be a dual-lens camera.

That should make it easier to use — and harder to lose. What's not clear is how well this pen will stay put, but we're hoping it's more secure than the magnetically attached Apple Pencil on the iPad Pro.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 has a built-in S Pen. (Image credit: Android Headlines)

Rumor has it the Tab S6’s S Pen will be Bluetooth and capable of being wirelessly charged from the tablet, which would also make sense. Samsung’s Galaxy S10 flagships all feature reverse wireless charging for juicing up other Samsung devices.

If the leaked photos are indeed the Tab S6, we have to admit that it’s an incredibly sleek-looking device that could give Apple’s iPad Pro a run for its money.

Along with an incorporated stylus and a 10.5-inch display, the Tab S6 is also likely to feature cutting-edge specs (including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor), an in-display fingerprint sensor and killer audio tuned by AKG (but no headphone jack).

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is just around the corner, so the Tab S6 may make its official debut Aug. 7 along with the Galaxy Note 10.