Apple Maps will soon display coronavirus testing sites

Apple's Maps app could soon help save lives. As spotted by 9to5Mac, the iOS Maps app will allow hospitals to register as coronavirus testing location sites, making it easier for iPhone owners to get tested for the disease.

Apple recently opened up a registration portal where medical businesses can register as COVID-19 testing sites. Once a hospital or facility is approved by Apple, it can start appearing in Apple Maps as a testing location.

According to a screenshot on Apple's portal, COVID-19 testing locations will be clearly marked with a big red asterisk icon. Maps will also let you know if the location you find requires a referral or appointment.

(Image credit: Apple)

This Apple Maps update is just one of several steps Apple is taking to combat the spread of coronavirus. The company just announced a joint initiative with Google to track the spread of the virus using contact tracing, an opt-in method that would securely track iPhones and Android devices to let you know if you've recently come in contact with someone that's positive for COVID-19.

Apple also has a COVID-19 screening tool available on both web browsers and mobile, allowing you to answer a few questions about your symptoms in order to determine whether you should go see a doctor or not. And if you don't feel like pulling up a web page, you can even talk to Siri to screen any possible symptoms of the virus.

It's unclear how soon coronavirus testing sites will start popping up on Apple Maps. But now that registration is open for medical facilities, these sites should hopefully become searchable within the coming weeks.