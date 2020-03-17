Coronavirus drive-through testing locations: Where to go in your state

Drive-through coronavirus testing locations are pitching tents nationwide in an effort to identify COVID-19 carriers without crowding healthcare centers and putting others at risk.

These low-contact testing centers for the coronavirus, which has infected over 185,000 people around the world, proved plausible South Korea earlier this month. In less than 10 minutes anyone could be swabbed from the comfort of their car, and receive results via text the next day.

Coronavirus map: Track the spread of COVID-19

Where to buy Clorox wipes: These retailers still have stock

While Google works to get its coronavirus screening website live, you might be wondering where you can go get tested for coronavirus in the meantime. If you're experiencing symptoms or have been exposed to someone who has the virus, drive-through coronavirus testing is worth consideration.

Keep in mind you can't simply pull up to a testing center like it's Taco Bell — you'll likely need an appointment and referral from your doctor. Several locations are remaining private to support social distancing. Check with your trusted medical professionals before seeking out drive-through coronavirus testing.

How does a drive-through coronavirus test work?

Drive-through coronavirus testing at nearly any location in the U.S. requires a referral from a doctor and scheduled appointment with the facility.

Patients drive up designated lanes in their cars, and medical personnel in protective gear will come to your car window to administer a 10-minute swab test. After the test is complete, the collected swabs will be sent out for testing and you'll be notified of your results via text in less than 24 hours.

In that waiting period, you'll be encouraged to self-quarantine. And if your test comes back positive, you'll receive treatment instructions and directions on containment.

Now that you know what to expect, here's where drive-though coronavirus testing is offered right now in every state. Check your area's Department of Health coronavirus updates for the most accurate drive-through coronavirus testing information.

California drive-through coronavirus testing

In Northern California, coronavirus drive-through testing is offered at Express Care’s Hoover Pavilion location in Palo Alto by appointment only.

The Kaiser Permanente French Campus in San Francisco is also offering drive-through coronavirus tests for eligible patients. More testing centers are expected to open at Kaiser Permanente medical facilities throughout the Bay Area in coming weeks. And if more test kits become available, Kaiser Permanente will open drive-up testing locations in Southern California, too.

Two Providence group hospitals in north Orange County are the first medical facilities in Southern California with drive-through coronavirus swabbing. Providence has not disclosed which locations offer such testing, but if you live in the area it's possible your doctor will refer you to one.

Colorado drive-through coronavirus testing

Drive-through coronavirus testing in Colorado is taking place in the Department of Public Health and Environment's parking lot. A temporary lab has been set up at the location in Lowry, Colorado.

Connecticut drive-through coronavirus testing

In Connecticut Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London has opened a drive though coronavirus testing center. People can get tested at this location if they have been referred by a doctor and have an appointment.

With similar conditions, Hartford Hospital is also offering drive-through testing. 11 more testing locations throughout Connecticut have been approved and will open in coming days.

Florida drive-through coronavirus testing

The FoundCare health center in Palm Springs, Florida is offering drive-through coronavirus testing by appointment only. However, the location only has about 150 tests kits available.

Florida has plans to open a second drive-through coronavirus testing facility at a hospital in Broward County soon.

Minnesota drive-through coronavirus testing

Drive-through coronavirus testing in Minnesota is taking place at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Patients will need to undergo a phone screening first with Mayo Clinic to determine whether a test is needed.

New York drive-through coronavirus testing

New York drive-through coronavirus testing began in New Rochelle's Glen Island Park by appointment only. It's available to Westchester county residents, with priority given to high-risk population.

Long Island residents will soon be able make appointments at a testing location in the Jones Beach State Park parking lot. New York City, Staten Island and Rockland county are expected to launch drive-through coronavirus testing soon, too.

Pennsylvania drive-through coronavirus testing

Pennsylvania drive-through coronavirus testing is taking place at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. The testing is only available for patients with referrals from their doctors.

Texas drive-through coronavirus testing

Parkland Health & Hospitals System in Dallas offers drive-through coronavirus testing in Texas for select patients. Parkland patients, first-responders and health care workers who have first conducted a phone screening can make appointments.

San Antonio also opened a private drive-through coronavirus testing facility last week, only open to first responders and health care workers.

Washington drive-through coronavirus testing

Seattle-area patients can get a coronavirus drive-through test at UW Medicine's Northwest Outpatient Medical Center. Testing at this location by appointment only and limited to UW Medical patients, employees and students.