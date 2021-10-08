Andorra vs England live stream — how to watch World Cup qualifier online

It's nearly time for the Andorra vs England live stream, in which England will look to bounce back from their disappointing 1-1 draw with Poland last time out and strengthen their hold on their World Cup qualifying group.

England vs Andorra live stream, date, time, channels The Andorra vs England live stream is on Saturday, October 9).

► Time: 7.45 p.m. BST / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on ITV Hub

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus, or on TUDN via Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

We say disappointing because any team that concedes an equalising goal in stoppage time will be upset. But really, England shouldn't feel too bad; an away point in Warsaw is not a poor result, and Gareth Southgate's men still comfortably lead Group I.

Andorra are unlikely to do anything to change that. England won 4-0 when these sides met at Wembley last month, and given that Andorra are ranked 156th to England's 3rd you wouldn't expect anything other than a big win for the Three Lions.

England, though, will be without a couple of key men for the fixture, with midfielder Kalvin Phillips and defenders Harry Maguire, Trent-Alexander Arnold and Reece James all out.

Not that their absence should prove too much of an issue. Southgate has called up Southampton's James Ward-Prowse, Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell and Roma striker Tammy Abraham as replacements, and he'll also be able to pick from the likes of the in-form Jack Grealish and the fit-again Phil Foden for the attacking roles. In short, expect goals and an easy England victory.

You can find out what happens by watching the Andorra vs England live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch the Andorra vs England live stream from anywhere

The Andorra vs England live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ESPN or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Andorra vs England live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Andorra vs England live stream on ESPN Plus and TUDN. If you have ESPN+, you can stream the game through the ESPN Plus website. Either way, the game starts at 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT.

If you want to watch on the Spanish-language TUDN and you've already cut the cord, you could try Fubo.TV. This costs $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels, including TUDN.

If you're usually based in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, but you're in the U.S. at the moment, you can watch the Andorra vs England live stream for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access the ITV Hub.

How to watch the Andorra vs England live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the Andorra vs England live stream will be on ITV — which means it's totally free to watch. It also means you can watch online via the ITV Hub. The game kicks off at 7.45 p.m. BST.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Andorra vs England live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Andorra vs England live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Andorra vs England live stream on Optus Sport, which can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV. Optus costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month, and there's also an Annual Pass for $139 AUD/year; a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

What's more, Optus has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season, so you can sign up for Andorra vs England and stay for the EPL.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Andorra vs England live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Andorra vs England live stream via BeIn Sports.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Andorra vs England live stream in Canada

The Andorra vs England live stream will be on TLN in Canada — however, if you're in Canada temporarily and without access, you could always use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch the action in another country, provided you are a subscriber to the service in question.