Amazing Mac Mini M1 deal knocks $100 off at Amazon

We've seen plenty of Mac Mini M1 deals since its debut, but this weekend's deal is the best sale to date.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Mac Mini with M1 on sale for $599.99. (It's on sale for $669, but during checkout you'll save an extra $69.01 for a final price of $599.99). Combined, that's $100 off and the lowest price we've seen for Apple's new Mac. It's also one of the best Apple deals we've seen.

Apple Mac Mini M1: was $699 now $599 @ Amazon

The new Mac Mini marries great value with potent performance. It sports Apple's epic M1 chip, which smokes Intel's Core i3 and Core i5 processors in most tasks. With a small form factor, strong performance, and support for two large monitors, it's an amazing machine and now at its lowest price ever. It features Apple's M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

In our Mac Mini M1 review, we marveled at the machine's design and its powerful performance. The base version, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage space, is the cheapest model available, though other variations are enjoying significant discounts as well.

In our informal tests, we had over a dozen Safari tabs while watching 4K video on YouTube, and there was no noticeable slowing of performance. Even while writing a review with more than 30 tabs open, not once did the Mac Mini flinch.

Of course this isn't the only deal you can take advantage of right now. The 512GB model is also on sale for $849 at Amazon ($50 off). However, that's a price low we've seen before, whereas the $599 price is a first.