Act Fast: Bose's AirPod Killers Are on Sale at Amazon

Update 8/16: Walmart also has the Bose SoundSport Free Earbuds on sale for $179. They also have the Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones on sale for $129 ($20 off). These Bluetooth buds have a cable that loops behind your neck. Make sure to check out our guide to the best Bose deals.

Bose is renown for producing some of the industry's best headphones. Its new Bose 700 Headphones, for instance, have quickly become one of our favorite 'phones. However, if you need something that's lighter and more sports-oriented, Amazon has an excellent deal for you.

Currently, you can get the Bose SoundSport Free Earbuds for $179. That's a modest $20 off, but it's the best price we've seen all year for these rarely discounted earbuds.

Bose SoundSport Free: was $199 now $179 @ Amazon

The Bose SoundSport Free offer excellent audio in a sweat and weather resistant design (IPX4). The Editor's Choice buds normally cost $199, but every color is on sale for $179. View Deal

The Editor's Choice BoseSoundSport Free offer excellent audio quality in a comfortable design. They may appear huge, but that's because they were designed to have the bulk of the earbud sit outside the ear canal. A "nozzle" sits in your ear canal, and helps spread out the weight of the earbud. They feature a built-in ear wing to keep them secure in your ear.

Unlike the AirPods, the BoseSoundSport Free are IPX4 certified, which means they can be splashed by water. We tested them on the treadmill, on an elliptical machine, and then with some good old fashioned jumping jacks. The buds barely moved in our ears.

In terms of performance, the buds offer relatively balanced audio while still putting punch in all the right places. Bass lines were smooth and tight without muddying other instruments in a song, no matter the genre.

It's a modest $20 off, but it's the best price we've seen for these AirPod killers.