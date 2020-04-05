2020 WrestleMania 36 live stream night 2: How to watch online, start time and more

Yes, a mere 24 hours later, it's again time to watch WrestleMania 36 live streams online! Night 2 of the showcase of the immortals is here, and we're surprised how excited we are after night 1. Even with all the social distancing and quarantines being done to stop COVID-19 from spreading, nothing can stop Vince McMahon from putting on a WrestleMania.

2020 WWE WrestleMania 36 live stream start times WrestleMania 36 continues tonight, Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. Eastern. That means 3 p.m. Pacific and midnight GMT start times for everyone else.

The 2020 WrestleMania kickoff pre-show again begins at 6 p.m. Eastern— and it's airing free on WWE.com, WWE Network, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.

And yes, as WWE says, WrestleMania 36 is too big for one night — but it's not because of the card, it's because of how it was taped. WrestleMania 36 is already in the can, according to reports. The showcase of the immortals was shot over the last few weeks, possibly across multiple locations, to make sure only the necessary staff were in attendance and limit the number of crew and superstars in the same space.

As for night 1, we got some surprising finishes: Braun Strowman beat Goldberg for the Universal Championship, Becky Lynch retained against Shayna Baszler, and Sami Zayn beat Daniel Bryan for the IC championship. But the biggest shock? The Boneyard Match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker was actually great stuff. Cinematic and rich, protecting Taker and hiding his weaknesses. This sets the bar pretty high for filmic excellence from Cena vs Fiend tonight.

Among the notable stars in attendance will be former New England Patriots football star Rob Gronkowski, the host of WrestleMania 36. He's the one you can blame for Elias vs King Corbin being on WrestleMania. We're not as sure who's to blame for Lashley vs Aleister Black, a matchup that has absolutely no storyline.

On SmackDown Live, WWE announced Braun Strowman was replacing Roman Reigns in the Universal Championship match against Goldberg, affirming a spoiler we'd already heard, mentioned below.

2020 WWE WrestleMania 36 N1 results

Braun Strowman beat Goldberg (c) for the WWE Universal Championship

Goldberg (c) for the WWE Universal Championship Becky Lynch (c) beat Shayna Baszler for the WWE Raw Women's Championship

for the WWE Raw Women's Championship The Undertaker beat AJ Styles in a Boneyard match

in a Boneyard match Kevin Owens beat Seth Rollins

beat Seth Rollins John Morrison (c) beat vs. Kofi Kingston vs Jimmy Uso in a ladder match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

(c) beat vs. Kofi Kingston vs Jimmy Uso in a ladder match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Elias beat King Corbin

Sami Zayn (c) (with Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura) beat vs. Daniel Bryan (with Drew Gulak) for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

(c) (with Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura) beat vs. Daniel Bryan (with Drew Gulak) for the WWE Intercontinental Championship Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross beat The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

And here's tonight's lineup:

2020 WWE WrestleMania 36 night 2 card

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women's Championship

(c) vs. Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women's Championship Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

(c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship Edge vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match

vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match

in a Firefly Fun House match Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina in an elimination match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina in an elimination match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) (c) vs. Austin Theory and Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega) for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

(Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) (c) vs. Austin Theory and Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega) for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana)

vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana) Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler (with Mandy Rose)

Our picks are marked in bold.

Spoiler warning: Because of last-second changes to certain matches, some matches don't line up with what is currently advertised. Skip past this next section if you don't want to know about those changes.

How to watch WrestleMania 36 live streams with a VPN

2020 WWE WrestleMania 36 live stream via the WWE Network

The WWE Network, which costs $9.99 and includes a free 1-month trial for first-time subscribers, is the best place to watch 2020 WrestleMania 36. Available nearly everywhere, one month of the WWE Network costs 18% as much as a normal PPV (though it's rumored that WWE will put WrestleMania on a different service, such as ESPN Plus).View Deal

You can also buy WrestleMania 36 on Fite, where it costs $59.99 Or $35 per night. This option is ideal for people who have a device that supports Fite but not the WWE Network, or people who can't stand the thought of a recurring payment.View Deal