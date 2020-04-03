2020 WrestleMania 36 live stream: Match card, spoilers, schedule and more

It's time to figure out how to watch WrestleMania 36 live streams. Even with all the social distancing and quarantines being done to stop COVID-19 from spreading, nothing can stop Vince McMahon from putting on a WrestleMania.

2020 WWE WrestleMania 36 live stream start times WrestleMania 36 starts on Saturday, April 4 at 7 p.m. Eastern, and then re-starts again on Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. Eastern. That means 3 p.m. Pacific and midnight GMT start times for everyone else.

Plus, there will be kickoff pre-shows for both nights, which start at 6 p.m. Eastern, an hour earlier — those air for free on WWE.com, WWE Network, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.

And yes, as WWE says, WrestleMania 36 is too big for one night — but it's not because of the card, it's because of how it was taped. WrestleMania 36 is already in the can, according to reports. The showcase of the immortals was shot over the last few weeks, possibly across multiple locations, to make sure only the necessary staff were in attendance and limit the number of crew and superstars in the same space.

Among the notable stars in attendance will be former New England Patriots football star Rob Gronkowski, the host of WrestleMania 36. He's the one you can blame for Elias vs King Corbin being on WrestleMania. We're not as sure who's to blame for Lashley vs Aleister Black , a matchup that has absolutely no storyline.

2020 WWE WrestleMania 36 card

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair in a singles match for the NXT Women's Championship

(c) vs. Roman Reigns Singles match for the WWE Universal Championship Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler in a singles match for the WWE Raw Women's Championship

in a Firefly Fun House match Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina in an elimination match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

in a Boneyard match Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana) Elias vs. King Corbin

Sami Zayn (c) (with Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura) vs. Daniel Bryan (with Drew Gulak) for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Our picks are marked in bold.

Spoiler warning: Because of last-second changes to certain matches, some matches don't line up with what is currently advertised. Skip past this next section if you don't want to know about those changes.

2020 WWE WrestleMania 36 spoilers

Roman Reigns apparently sidelined himself from the WWE Universal Championship against aging spear-machine Bill Goldberg. Reigns, who has been publicly fighting leukemia, is immunocompromised, and didn't feel comfortable with this match.

Braun Strowman is said to be replacing him in the match

On a related note, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin wasn't feeling well, and took himself out of the SmackDown Tag Team Championship — which might turn into a triple threat singles match?

How to watch WrestleMania 36 live streams with a VPN

While the WWE Network (more on that below) is widely available and quite affordable, if you’re away from home and logging into public Wi-Fi to stream the PPV (which I’ve done in the U.K., among other places), you might want to check out a VPN. You’re using that Wi-FI network to cut down on data usage, but it opens up any non-secured activity to snooping, and a virtual private network will hide your online activities from other people on the same Wi-Fi network.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

ExpressVPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. The service performed reliably in our testing, and we found customer service responsive.View Deal

2020 WWE WrestleMania 36 live stream via the WWE Network

The WWE Network, which costs $9.99 and includes a free 1-month trial for first-time subscribers, is the best place to watch 2020 WrestleMania 36. Available nearly everywhere, one month of the WWE Network costs 18% as much as a normal PPV (though it's rumored that WWE will put WrestleMania on a different service, such as ESPN Plus).View Deal

You can also buy WrestleMania 36 on Fite, where it costs $59.99 Or $35 per night. This option is ideal for people who have a device that supports Fite but not the WWE Network, or people who can't stand the thought of a recurring payment.View Deal