If you don’t know how to get dark mode in Google Docs then you're missing out on a key viewing option.

That's because as everyone knows, dark mode is great. It's easier on the eyes, particularly at night, and also reduces power consumption, meaning you can work late into the night on Google Docs without your phone or laptop battery running out. Plus, dark mode can also reduce the amount of blue light your eyes take in, which is said to help improve sleep. Oh, and it also just looks cool.

Don't know what dark mode is? Where have you been living the past few years. But in case you missed it, dark mode basically just turns your screen from white to a darker colour, usually black or grey — and it’s a great feature to have, no matter what app you’re using it on.

You can easily turn on dark mode in many operating systems and apps — and our guides to how to turn on Chrome dark mode, how to use Facebook dark mode and how to turn on Google Maps dark mode are all good starting points.

The process for turning on Google Docs dark mode on iOS and Android is also pretty simple, but it's not entirely obvious how to do it on desktop. Fortunately, there is a workaround, and we'll show you what it is here. Read on to find out how to get dark mode in Google Docs, whatever device you're using.

How to get dark mode in Google Docs on Android or iOS

1. Open Google Docs.

2. Hit the hamburger menu icon in the top left corner.

3. Select “Settings” from the list.

4. Select “Choose Theme”.

5. Select “Dark” to turn on dark mode.

6. You’ll now be able to view your documents in dark mode.

See, told you it was easy on mobile. Note also that Google gives you the option to use your system default, meaning that it'll just follow whatever approach you take for iOS or Android as a whole.

How to get dark mode in Google Docs on laptop or desktop

Although there’s no built-in way to get Google Docs in dark mode on a computer, there are a few workarounds. One of these involves using Chrome Flags, but we'd avoid this as there's a far simpler method involving a Chrome extension that does the job for you.

1. Head to the Chrome Store and download the Google Docs dark mode extension.

2. Open Google Docs, and hit the jigsaw icon next to the search bar on Google Chrome.

3. Choose the Google Docs dark mode extension. You should now see the dark mode sliders — click them to turn dark mode on or off. You can do this individually for the background and the pages on the document, with the top slider controlling background and the bottom one the page itself.

