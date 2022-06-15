The iPad mini 6 just hit its lowest price ever before Prime Day

Early Prime Day deals are here, and this is one we recommend grabbing before it's gone. The 2021 iPad mini has just hit its lowest price ever.

For a limited time, you can get the 8.3-inch iPad mini (64GB/Wi-Fi) on sale for $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This deal applies to all colors of the iPad mini. Plus, you can get the 8.3-inch iPad mini (64GB/LTE) for $549 (opens in new tab). That's also the lowest price ever for this config, so make sure you don't miss these iPad deals.

(opens in new tab) 8.3" iPad mini (LTE/2021): was $499 now $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2021 iPad mini (Wi-Fi) features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. Rarely on sale, this model is now just $399, which is $100 off the regular price.

(opens in new tab) 8.3" iPad mini (LTE/2021): was £479 now £459 @ Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

In the UK? You can get the 2021 iPad mini for £459 right now on Amazon UK. That's £20 off the regular price for Apple's smallest tablet.

The 2021 iPad mini is one of the best iPads you can get right now. In our iPad mini 6 review, we had almost nothing but praise for this excellent tablet. It has all of the power of the iPad Air, but in an even more portable package.

Compared to the previous iPad mini, the 2021 version has a new edge-to-edge screen with a Liquid Retina display. It also has a more powerful CPU, the same A15 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 13. Even though this iPad is small, it's powerful. You'll be able to browse and stream to your heart's content, and even enjoy some great games.

It's a shame that this iPad isn't compatible with the Magic Keyboard, but the iPad mini 6 is still great to use with the Apple Pencil 2. With fast input speed and low latency, writing and drawing on the iPad mini feels excellent. All in all, this is a fast, convenient tablet that just works, so you can't go wrong with the iPad mini 6.

Don't forget to stay tuned to our Prime Day deals coverage to make sure you don't miss the best sales this year.