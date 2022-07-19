Best Buy just knocked $100 off all iPad mini 6 tablets

Back to school season is here and new back to schools sales are popping up every day. One that has caught our attention comes courtesy of Best Buy.

Right now, you can get the 8.3-inch iPad mini (64GB/WiFi) for $399.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). (On the landing page, scroll down to see the discounted iPad mini). That's $100 off and the cheapest price we've seen for this tablet. However, if the iPad mini isn't your speed we do have these other great iPad deals.

(opens in new tab) 8.3" iPad mini (64GB/2021): was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Lowest price ever! The 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. Best Buy has it on sale for $399, which is $100 off and its lowest price ever. (On the landing page, scroll down to see the discounted iPad mini).

The 2021 iPad mini is one of the best iPads you can get right now. In our iPad mini 6 review, we had almost nothing but praise for this excellent tablet. It has all of the power of the iPad Air but in a more portable package.

Compared to the previous generation of the iPad mini, the 2021 version has a new edge-to-edge screen with a Liquid Retina display. It also has a more powerful CPU, the same A15 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 13. Even though this iPad is small, it's powerful. You'll be able to browse and stream to your heart's content and even enjoy some great games.

While this iPad isn't compatible with the Magic Keyboard, the iPad mini 6 is still great to use with the Apple Pencil 2. With fast input speed and low latency, writing and drawing on the iPad mini feels excellent. All in all, this is a fast, convenient tablet that just works, so you can't go wrong with the iPad mini 6.

