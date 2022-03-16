Quick! Amazon just slashed this 50-inch Hisense 4K TV by £200

Cheap 4K TV deals are in demand all year around. Even outside of major sales events like Prime Day or Black Friday, retailers still compete to offer the biggest reduction on televisions. It looks like this week the winner of this contest will be Amazon as this epic deal will take some beating.

Right now, you can get a 50-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV for £296. (Click the on page digital coupon to get this price at checkout). That’s a massive £203 off its regular retail price of £499. This is also the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this particular model, which certainly qualifies it as one of the best TV deals currently available. Also, make sure to check the voucher box underneath the price section in order to get the full discount.

Hisense 50" A6G 4K TV: was £499 now £296 @ Amazon

Part of the 2021 lineup, the Hisense 6G 4K TV combines plenty of screen real estate for a relatively small price. With a 4K Ultra-HD panel, Smart TV features and a dedicated Game Mode there's a lot to like about this Hisense television. The 50-inch Hisense A6G is currently £203 off at Amazon. (Click the on page digital coupon to get this price at checkout).

The Hisense A6G is part of the manufacturers 2021 collection of televisions, and designed with budget in mind. Even at its full retail price, we felt it was a TV worth recommending for those looking for a big, well-specified television at a reasonable price. With a discount of this size, it's an even better value proposition.

This Ultra-HD TV offers highly detailed and vibrantly colourful images in crisp 4K resolution. There’s also Dolby Vision support, which provides astonishing brightness and contrast depth. Whatever you’re watching, whether it’s a binge worthy show or a must-see movie, it will look better than ever on this Hisense TV.

The Hisense A6G is powered by VIDAA OS, which gives you access to just about every streaming service you could want from Netflix to Disney Plus. Plus, with Alexa built-in you can control everything with just your voice. You’ll never have to laboriously click through a streaming service’s content libraries with a remote control ever again.

This television is also worth considering for gamers on a budget. While it only offers a 60Hz refresh rate, lower than the 120Hz you’d expect on a flagship television, it does sport a dedicated Game Mode to significantly reduce input lag.

As noted, TV deals are always in high demand so we don’t expect this one to stick around for too long. It’s certainly worth having a look before the price jumps back up towards the £500 mark. If you’re currently on the hunt for a big television with a small price tag, you've just found it.