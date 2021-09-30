Early Black Friday deal: Amazon Echo Show 5 is 44% off right now

Black Friday deals season is nearly here, meaning some of the retailers have already started putting their finest tech devices on sale, and smart speakers are no exception. So if you're a fan of Alexa-driven devices and are looking to buy one of the best smart speakers available at an affordable price, we've got good news for you.

Amazon currently has the Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st gen) on sale for $45. That's $35 off and one of the best Amazon deals we've seen today. The deal applies to both Charcoal and Sandstone color options, and you can save an additional 25% with trade-in too (check Amazon guidelines on the listing for more guidance).

Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st gen): was $79 now $44 @Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st gen) offers a 5.5-inch smart display, an impressive entertainment library, and the ability to manage your compatible smart home devices through voice control. This deal takes off 44% off the original price. It's available in two colors.

Although this particular model is a two years old, Amazon's Echo Show 5 still falls into the category of the best Alexa speakers, thanks to its intuitive controls, compact yet sleek design and smart-home compatibility.

This smart speaker can help you with organizing your to-do list, following cookbook recipes, connecting to friends and more. Echo Show 5 sports a 5.5-inch smart display with 960 x 480 resolution, 1MP front camera, built-in camera shutter and microphone/camera dedicated off button. The devices measures at 5.8 inches in width, 3.4 inches in height and 2.9 inches in depth - compact enough to fit any room and easily transportable.

You can easily connect your Echo Show 5 with any of your compatible smart home devices, such as lights, thermostats and security cameras. And if you leave the Echo Show 5 on your nightstand, you can customize the home screen with several fun clock face designs to choose from and your smart speaker can wake you up and remind you of any upcoming work meetings or appointments in the morning.

The setup is incredibly easy too: all you need to do is plug it in, connect to the internet and ask away. Similar to other Alexa speakers, you can ask Alexa for guidance in terms of directions, news and weather. And if you're in need of an entertainment break, the Echo Show 5 can treat you with its wide media library full off trailers, TV shows, movies and music.

Overall, even with the its two-year-old age, the Amazon Echo Show 1st gen is still a wonderful choice if you're looking for a smart speaker with a tablet-like display. And the deal makes this device that much more desirable. After all, you wouldn't find a better equivalent with a price tag of less than $50. Hurry though, as stock is limited.