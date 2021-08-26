Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals in August 2021

Deals for Samsung's next-gen foldable phone are here. Carriers and retailers alike are offering excellent Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals right now.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 normally costs $1,799. That's $300 less than its predecessor, but still a high price tag to stomach. Fortunately, there are multiple ways to save. One of our favorite Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals comes courtesy of Verizon. The carrier is taking up to $1,500 off the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with trade in. Likewise, you can take up to $1,000 off the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with trade in at AT&T. AT&T's deal is especially noteworthy because both new and existing members are eligible for the deal. Below we're rounding up other Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals you can get today.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 models and pricing Model Storage Price Galaxy Z Fold 3 12GB/256GB $1,799 Galaxy Z Fold 3 12GB/512GB $1,899 Galaxy Z Fold 3 Thom Browne Edition 12GB/512GB $2,649 (includes Buds + Watch)

Today's best Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals

Galaxy Z Fold 3: up to $1,500 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Verizon is offering multiple ways to save on your Galaxy Z Fold 3. Currently, you can get up to $1,000 off when you add a new line, trade-in your old phone, and buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3 on an Unlimited Plan. New customers who switch to Verizon and pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will get an extra $500 to help cover the cost of switching. Meanwhile, existing customers can get up to $500 off when you buy a Galaxy Z Fold 3 and trade in your old smartphone. View Deal

Galaxy Z Fold 3: up to $1,000 of with trade-in @ AT&T

AT&T was the first carrier to offer the original Galaxy Fold and now it's among the first to offer new Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals. Buy the phone on an installment plan and sign up for an unlimited data plan and you can save up to $1,000 on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with an eligible trade-in device. AT&T is also taking 50% off any Samsung accessory when you buy a Samsung connected device.View Deal

Galaxy Z Fold 3: $200 credit + up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Purchase the Galaxy Z Fold 3 direct from Samsung and you'll get a $200 Samsung credit for use toward a future Samsung purchase. In addition, Samsung will let you trade-in up to four devices for a maximum discount of up to $800 off your Galaxy Z Fold 3 purchase.View Deal

Galaxy Z Fold 3: up to $1,000 off with trade-in at @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering a standard savings with trade-in on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. As long as customers have a line on an existing Magenta Max, Magenta Plus or T-Mobile One PLUS plan, they will be eligible. By trading in an eligible device, and purchasing the Z Fold 3 on a monthly payment plan, customers can get $1,000 off via monthly bill credits over 36 months. View Deal