Act Fast! Apple Watch SE just crashed to $249

Apple's rarely discounted Apple Watch SE is on sale

Apple Watch deals are some of the most popular and most anticipated deals around. If you're on the hunt for a shiny new smartwatch without spending a fortune, this is the deal for you.

Right now you can get the Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm) for $249 on Amazon. At $30 off, this watch could sell out fast, so don't hesitate if you'd like to pick one up.

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $249 @ Amazon
The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. 

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was £269 now £217 @ Amazon
In the UK? You can pick up the Apple Watch SE for just £217 on Amazon UK right now, its lowest price ever.

The Apple Watch SE is one of the best smartwatches on the market. It features a mixture of elements from the Apple Watch Series 5 and Series 4, taking the best of both and delivering them all in a cheaper package.

In our Apple Watch SE review, we loved the watch's large, bright 40mm screen. It also sports a variety of health and tracking features. It can monitor your heart rate, sleep, and sense if you take a sudden fall. You can also make emergency calls internationally, so this watch is a perfect companion if you're traveling.

You'll also be able to use NFC for mobile payments, and customize your watch with Apple watch faces and bands. It's a shame that this watch doesn't include ECG and blood oxygen monitoring, like the newer Apple Watch Series 7, but this watch is still packed with features and well worth the money.

