The Galaxy S21 FE may be a less expensive version of Samsung's flagship phone, but you'll still want to turn to the best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cases for added protection. As durable as the phone may be — and the S21 FE offers IP68 water resistance like the rest of the S21 lineup — an unexpected drop onto a hard surface may leave you with a damaged handset.

Fortunately, case makers have given you plenty of options to choose from if you've bought Samsung's latest phone, and many of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cases offer extra protection. But the cases stand out in other ways, whether it's stylish design, added features like a kickstand, or clear views that let the S21 FE's colors shine through.

No matter what your taste, there's a Galaxy S21 FE case to suit it. Here are our favorite options.

What are the best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cases?

The best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE case depends on what you value the most — protection, looks or special features. But we think Samsung's S-View Cover will be a great choice for most Galaxy S21 FE owners as it comes in colors that match the phone and lets you glance at the S21 FE screen for notifications.

At this point, there aren't a lot of choices when it comes to colors for the best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cases, but if that's important to you, the Caseology Parallax offers a trio of choices while another Samsung case — the Silicone Cover with Strap — offers two-eye catching options.

But if you're looking for a case, you're probably looking for protection against drops. We think the best choices here include the Otterbox Commuter Series, the Spigen Rugged Armor or Urban Armor Gear's Plasma Series.

1. Samsung S-View Cover for Galaxy S21 FE The best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE case overall Specifications Colors: Black, White, Lavender, Olive Materials: Plastic Weight: TBA Reasons to buy + Colors match Galaxy S21 FE + Antimicrobial coating on cover + Notifications visible with case shut Reasons to avoid - Expensive compared to other cases

A front cover and back case on Samsung's S-View Cover means that your Galaxy S21 FE remains protected if the phone should ever slip from your hands. But that's not the only reason to turn to Samsung instead of some other third-party case maker.

As with other iterations of the S-Cover, this version for the S21 FE features a window running down the right side of the case. With your S21 FE inside, you can see notifications and get the time without having to open up the case.

In addition to the Black version on display here, the S-View Cover is available in White, Lavender and Olive — all the colors the Galaxy S21 FE comes in.

2. OtterBox Commuter Series Hard Shell for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Best protection for a Galaxy S21 FE case Specifications Colors: Black, Blue Materials: Rubber, polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: 0.11 ounce Reasons to buy + Extremely durable + Lifetime warranty + Grippable surface Reasons to avoid - Expensive compared to other cases - Only two color options

Otterbox is usually the first place people turn to when it's time to protect their smartphone, and for good reason, given the durable products the accessory maker produces. This version of the Commuter Series provides a hard shell case that withstood three times as many drops as the military standard. Even with all that outer protection, a soft inner slipcover keeps your phone safe and cozy.

The Commuter Series works with wireless charging so you'll never have to pop it out of the case to top off the battery. Otterbox uses 35% recycled plastic in this version, which comes in black and blue options

3. Ferilinso Designed for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 2021 Case Lowest-cost Galaxy S21 FE case Lowest-cost Galaxy S21 FE case Specifications Colors: Clear Materials: Silicone, polycarbonate Weight: 1.44 ounces Reasons to buy + Shows off Galaxy S21 FE's colors + Inexpensive + Works with wireless charging Reasons to avoid - Fairly plain

You can get the Ferilinso Galaxy S21 FE case for less than $10. But don't let the low price trick you into thinking you're not getting very much for your money. Ferilinso says its case can survive 100 drops at 3 meters, thanks to its soft TPU materials and shock-absorbing design.

If you resist picking u a case because you don't like hiding your new phone under thick plastic, don't worry — this is a clear case, so that people can still admire your S21 FE's pop of color.

4. VRS Design QuickStand Pro for Galaxy S21 FE Best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE case with kickstand Specifications Colors: Black Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane, polycarbonate Weight: 0.3 ounces Reasons to buy + Includes a kickstand + Works with wireless chargers + Anti-shock protection from drops Reasons to avoid - Just one color - Kickstand adds to phone's thickness

If you use your phone to stream a lot of videos, a kickstand can help prop up the device for those extended binge sessions. For the Galaxy S21 FE, we'd recommend the VRS Design QuickStand Pro, which not only fits Samsung's new phone like a glove but includes an adjustable kickstand that supports multiple viewing positions.

You're not sacrificing protection for the convenience of a kickstand. Ridges around the rear camera array prevent those lenses from making contact with any unforgiving surfaces, and the case uses an air space structure to absorb shocks from drops. The QuickStand Pro also works with most wireless chargers.

5. Spigen Rugged Armor for Galaxy S21 FE Simple design for added protection Specifications Colors: Black Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane, carbon fiber Weight: 1.1 ounces Reasons to buy + Slim design + Sturdy build Reasons to avoid - Just one color option

Just because you want some added protection for your Galaxy S21 FE doesn't mean you want extra bulk added to your phone. The Spigen Rugged Armor delivers the best of both worlds with a slim profile that nevertheless delivers drop protection, making it one of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cases.

The secret's in the materials, which include carbon fiber and thermoplastic polyurethane. An interior spider-web pattern helps cushion any blows, aided by Spigen's shock-absorbing Air Cushion technology. Raised lips around the edges add extra protection for both the screen and camera array.

6. Galaxy 21 FE 5G Silicone Cover with Strap A handy way to keep hold of your phone Specifications Colors: Navy, White Materials: Silicone Weight: TBA Reasons to buy + Included strap is swappable + Stylish matte design Reasons to avoid - Expensive for a basic case

It's hard to drop your phone if you've got an easy way to keep hold of it, and that's what Samsung's Silicone Cover provides with its handy strap. Not only does the strap add a second color to your Galaxy S21 FE, it also gives you something to grasp to prevent the phone from slipping out of your hands.

If you want to wirelessly charge your phone, Samsung recommends removing the case, which sounds like a hassle. But this is a good case if you want to add some style on top of your protection. In addition to the matte finish on the two color options, you're also able to swap out different straps to add a bit of customization to your Galaxy S21 FE.

7. Urban Armor Gear Plasma Series Galaxy S21 FE Rugged drop protection for the Galaxy S21 FE Specifications Colors: Ice Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: 1.4 ounces Reasons to buy + Works with wireless charging + Slim profile for a rugged case + Military standard drop protection Reasons to avoid - Just one color option

Urban Armor Gear's Plasma Series may be the best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE case for the butterfingered. The case maker says its cases are dropped 26 times at 48 inches, sustaining no damage to the phone inside, which is what's required to meet the military standard for drop protection.

Even better, you're not encasing your Galaxy S21 FE into a vault-like design when you opt for the Plasma Series. UAG favors a semi-transparent Ice color so that your phone shines through, and the case fits snugly around the S21 FE's frame. You also won't be adding much in the way of weight to your phone with the Plasma Series.

8. Temdan Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Case A flexible design for your Galaxy S21 FE Specifications Colors: Black Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane, polycarbonate Weight: 3.2 ounces Reasons to buy + Built-in ring holder works as kickstand + Works with magnetic car mounts + Extensive drop protection Reasons to avoid - Doesn't work with wireless chargers - Just one color

That built-in ring holder on the back of the Temdan Samsung Galaxy S21 FE case makes this one of of the more flexible options on our best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cases list. That ring holder can act as kickstand for propping up your phone. It's also compatible with magnetic car mounts when you want to take your phone on the road.

There's more to Temdan's case than just a ring holder, though. A hard polycarbonate cover combined with the inner slipcover helps your Galaxy S21 FE survive drops, and ridges around the camera lens and display add further protection. You will need to remove your Galaxy S21 FE from Temdan's case to charge it wirelessly, though.

9. Caseology Parallax for Galaxy S21 FE Multiple color options for your Galaxy S21 FE Specifications Colors: Blue, Pink, Black Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: 2.11 ounces Reasons to buy + Three color options + Eye-catching design + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Some users find the surface slipper

If you haven't noticed by now, multiple color options are few and far between among the best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cases. That's not a problem with the Caseology Parallax, which gives you three different choices for your phone — Midnight Blue, Matte Black or Indi Pink.

The Caseology Parallax is more than just a pretty face for your S21 FE, though. The case's design is aimed to make it easier to grip — though some users have complained that the texture of Parallax cases remains slippery — and a dual-layered design adds some level of drop protection.

10. Gear4 Havana for Galaxy S21 FE 3-meter drop protection for the Galaxy S21 FE Specifications Colors: Black Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane, polycarbonate, D30 Weight: 3.2 ounces Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Antimicrobial treatment on the case + 3 meters of drop protection Reasons to avoid - Plain design

Another entry in the lightweight-but-still-durable category of Galaxy S21 FE cases is Gear4's Havana offering. Like other Gear4 cases, this one uses the company's D30 material in the areas of the cases most likely to crash to earth. Gear4 says that translates to drop protection of around 3 meters for the Havana case.

Even with that level of protection, the Havana has a very slim profile, so it won't interfere with wireless charging or 5G connectivity. And the case is treated with an antimicrobial agent to keep bacteria from growing on your Galaxy S21 FE accessory.

How to choose the best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE case for you

Before you pick a Galaxy S21 Fe case, make sure that your favorite option is actually designed for your Samsung phone. The Galaxy S21 FE is one of four different models that make up the Galaxy S21 lineup, and each of the four come in different dimensions. A case for the 6.2-inch Galaxy S21 is just not going to fit the 6.4-inch Galaxy S21 FE.

We also have roundups for the best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases, the best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus cases, and the best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra cases.

The Galaxy S21 FE cases we've seen so far range in price between $10 and $50, though a higher price doesn't necessarily mean a case is the superior choice. Those prices often reflect different features and materials, and if all you want is a simple cover for your case, a lower-cost model will serve your needs just fine.

Finally. prioritize what you want in a case — protection, a stylish design, or features like kickstands, slots for credit cards or cash and so forth. Pay attention to whether the case you're looking at supports wireless charging if you plan on powering up your Galaxy S21 FE that way.