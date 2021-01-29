You’ve gotten your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy S21 — but do you have one of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases to with it? If you want to keep the latest and greatest entry in the Galaxy smartphone series as clean and smudge-free as humanly possible, you had better.

No smartphone is invulnerable — not even the Galaxy S21 — and if you use your phone regularly, it's inevitable that it'll eventually be smudged, scratched, dropped, or even cracked. Yes, even when you're careful, there's still plenty of room for human error. That's why choosing the best case you can is a great idea for keeping your phone looking nice and protecting it as an investment.

With a great new case, you'll keep your Galaxy S21 looking as fresh as when you first brought it home. But you don't have to opt for some boring leather holster or a simple clear case — there are plenty of different and unique Galaxy S21 cases to choose from.

Here's a selection of some of the best Galaxy S21 cases currently out there.

What is the best Samsung Galaxy S21 case?

When you're searching for the best possible Galaxy S21 case, most of your criteria will undoubtedly come down to personal preference. You'll have to make the final choice on what parts of each case you find to be the most important, ranging from the materials used to the price and level of protection provided.

If you're most concerned with ensuring your phone is sale-ready or in the best possible shape it can be when it comes time to trade it in, you might opt for the OtterBox Commuter Series for Galaxy S21, which is a perennial favorite regardless of the phone model.

If you'd rather go with something that should keep your phone safe if it falls from your pocket, you might seek out the Caseology Parallax case. It satisfies aesthetic needs as well, given that it comes in a variety of colors.

Best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases

(Image credit: Otterbox)

1. Otterbox Galaxy S21 Defender Series Pro Case The best Galaxy S21 case overall Size: 6.6 x 3.6 x 1.33 inches | Weight: 0.29 ounces | Colors: Blue, pink, black | Materials: Polycarbonate, rubber View at Best Buy

OtterBox is one of the best-known names in phone cases for a reason. The Defender Series Pro case features an outer polycarbonate shell wrapped around a soft foam insert to keep your phone safe from falls. OtterBox says this model of case is rated for four times as many drops as the military standard, and its design is raised in all the right places to deflect damage to your screen or camera.

In addition to the soft core liner and polycarbonate shell, the OtterBox Defender Series comes with a holster, which can be used as a kickstand and can be clipped to a belt. OtterBox stakes its name on its product, and the Defender is one of the few products on this list that has a lifetime warranty.

(Image credit: Samsung)

2. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G LED Wallet Cover The best Galaxy S21 case from Samsung Size: 6.1 x 3 x 0.57 inches | Weight: 2.61 ounces | Colors: Black, pink, violet, gray | Materials: Plastic fabric View at Best Buy

Samsung's LED Wallet Cover for the Galaxy S21 is a fantastic case for anyone on the go. The added protection of a cover gives the S21’s 6.2-inch display considerably more protection than just using a screen protector alone. The case also has a pocket inside that can fit one card, which is perfect for a transit pass or debit card.

The coolest feature of this case is the LED display on the front. Of course, it allows you to check the time quickly without having to turn your phone screen on, but that's just the beginning. The cover is touch-sensitive, so you can answer calls as well as add custom icons and functions to it. Unlike many of the other best Galaxy S21 cases, the Samsung LED Wallet Cover doesn't just protect your phone; it extends its functionality.

(Image credit: Case-Mate)

3. Case-Mate Pelican Voyager Galaxy S21 5G Case Best clear Galaxy S21 case Size: 6.2 x 3.1 x 0.45 inches | Weight: 3.36 ounces | Colors: Black, clear | Materials: Thermoplastic rubber, polyurethane View at Amazon

Most cases are either thick and multi-layered for maximum protection or thinner for aesthetic purposes. The Case-Mate Pelican Voyager is unique in that it brings the best of both worlds. The Pelican Voyager provides a thick, four-layer outer edge but has a thinner transparent back that allows users to continue to admire their phone's design.

In addition to protecting your phone from drops, the Pelican Voyager helps keep your Samsung Galaxy S21 germ free with a Micropel antimicrobial coating. Rounding out its feature set is a holster with a belt clip that can be used as a kickstand.

(Image credit: Samsung)

4. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Rugged Protective Case Durable protection from Samsung Size: 6 x 3.8 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 3.2 ounces | Colors: Silver, black | Materials: Plastic View at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Rugged Protective Case is the most heavy-duty case that Samsung makes. The design meets military-grade standards for drop-testing but still manages to be thin and sleek-looking. An alloy-like look on the cases’s back gives a bit of sophistication.

Samsung includes a novel kickstand with its Rugged Protective case. In fact, there are two kickstands — one for using the phone in the portrait and one for landscape. You can detach them, so that if too much pressure is placed on the phone, they’ll simply disconnect, instead of breaking off permanently.

(Image credit: Spigen)

5. Spigen Galaxy S21 5G Tough Armor Case Galaxy S21 protection on a budget Size: 6.2 x 3.1 x 0.48 inches | Weight: 1.8 ounces | Colors: Black, gunmetal | Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane View at Spigen

The Spigen Tough Armor case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 is an excellent alternative to the more expensive tough cases available. The Tough Armor case features an inner cover made of multiple layers of impact foam, which is fitted with a polycarbonate outer shell.

The Tough Armor also features a kickstand, which is sturdy enough to allow users to watch hours of video anywhere they go. Like other Spigen cases, the Tough Armor version for the S21also features some of the best buttons you’ll find on a phone case. Nothing ruins the feeling of getting a new case worse than mushy, unresponsive buttons, which thankfully isn't a worry here.

(Image credit: Nillkin)

6. Nillkin Galaxy S21 CamShield Case Best Galaxy S21 case for camera protection Size: 7.1 x 4.4 x 0.79 inches | Weight: 3.35 ounces | Colors: Black, green | Materials: Polycarbonate View at Amazon

There are plenty of cases that feature a raised edge to protect your Samsung Galaxy S21 from a drop. However, we've only found one that features a cover to protect the phone's four lenses from a head-on hit. The Nillkin CamShield features a sliding lid that completely covers the camera, which offers much better protection to that one section of the device than any of the other best Galaxy S21 cases catching our eye.

Other than the camera cover, the Nillkin CamShield is an average slim protective case. However, it's the only product that matters for those who need extra shielding for their cameras.

(Image credit: Caseology)

7. Caseology Parallax The most stylish Samsung Galaxy S21 case Size: TBD | Weight: TBD | Colors: Purple, black, gray, pink | Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane Check Amazon

Phone cases aren't always as aesthetically pleasing they could be. But that’s not something you’ll need to worry about with the Caseology Parallax. This case has a double-layered bumper and a flexible body that offers a unique patterned look.

The Parallax comes in the standard black and gray we're used to, but it also can be purchased in a pastel purple and pink. These softer hues help this case stand out from the pack and will make your Samsung Galaxy S21 as stylish as it is protected.

(Image credit: Totallee)

8. Totallee Super Thin Galaxy S21 Case Best thin Galaxy S21 case Size: TBD | Weight: TBD | Colors: Matte, transparent | Materials: Polypropylene (matte); thermoplastic polyurethane (transparent) View at Totallee

Totallee is the case to get for those who want their phones to feel like they're not using a case at all. Totallee's super thin cases come in two varieties. The matte black model is 0.02 inches thin, which is about as thick as a fingernail. This model is good for added protection but doesn't have the drop resistance that thicker cases do.

Fortunately, for those who want a super-thin case only with more shock absorption, Totallee's transparent cases are a bit thicker than the matte black at 0.03 inches. These two products aren't for the clumsier crowd, but they're perfect for those that want to use their phone as near to bare as possible while still getting excellent scratch protection.

(Image credit: Ringke)

9. Ringke Air Galaxy S21 Case Best low-cost Galaxy S21 case Size: 6.1 x 2.9 x 0.43 inches | Weight: 1.13 ounces | Colors: Clear | Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane View at Amazon

A case doesn't have to be expensive to be good. The Ringke Air has a low price at $9t, but its thin, transparent design is excellent for those who want a little extra protection without breaking the bank. Ringke’s Galaxy S21 case features a no-frills design that does its job, which is all you need sometimes.

The Ringke Air is made of flexible Thermoplastic Polyurethane and features decent drop protection for the price. This case isn't going to match the resilience of the OtterBox or the thinness of the Totallee, but it's affordable and keeps your phone from getting scratched.

How to choose the best Samsung Galaxy S21 case for you

Choosing a case for your Galaxy S21 means selecting the right model, material, and grade of protection. You don't need to spend an arm and a leg on your case if that isn't anything that's important to you, but you do want to try to keep your phone safe from the hazards of the outside world.

You'll want to choose the material, case thickness, and even coloring for a product that works for you. Maybe you don't want to feel a case on your phone at all. There's a case for that. If you need something with an oliophobic outer shell because you tend to work more with greasy food or in an industry that tends to get near oils, there's a case for you as well.

As we said from the outset, pricing isn't indicative of quality. You can find some truly fantastic cases when you least expect them. Don't worry about price and notoriety so much as what you want to use your potential case for, and start your search there. You might find a wealth of different options that not only work for you, but blow the others you’ve used in the past away.

Just make sure that you’re shopping for a Galaxy S21 case. Samsung’s flagships come in three sizes, and cases built for the 6.7-inch Galaxy S21 Plus or 6.8-inch Galaxy S21 Ultra aren’t going to fit your S21 and its smaller screen.