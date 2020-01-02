Best photo calendars 2020

Calendars filled with personalized pictures make for great gifts that the recipient can cherish all through the year. There are dozens of calendar-creation services, but not all of them are created equal when it comes to making a great-looking calendar with a minimum of fuss.

Based on more than 40 hours of testing of 12 services, Mixbook is our top pick for photo calendars, because its calendar had the best and most consistent photo reproduction of all the services we tested. It also offers the greatest flexibility with its calendar-creation software. Printique comes in a very close second for both print quality and software. For those on a budget, Costco is our favorite service because it offers a fair compromise between price and quality.

Many of these services often offer promotions and deals for calendars and other photo products — as much as 50% off, in some cases — so be sure to compare their discounted rates before choosing one for your needs.

And be sure to check out our picks for the best photo books and best photo cards.

Here are the best photo calendar services

(Image credit: Sally Wiener Grotta/Tom’s Guide)

1. Mixbook

Flexible, powerful, creative software; reasonable prices; and a top-notch printed card make Mixbook our favorite service.

Software rating: 4.5/5 | Printed calendar rating: 4/5 | Calendar price (11 x 8.5 inches): $24.99 | Calendar sizes: 11 x 8.5, 14 x 11, 12 x 12

Versatile, flexible, creative software

Easy to use

Generous searchable libraries of great backgrounds, templates, layouts and clip art

Very attractive calendar

No drop shadow for text or clip art

Weak calendar-event management

Our overall favorite not just for calendars, but also for photo books and photo cards, Mixbook offers software that's powerful and versatile, providing just about all the tools necessary to enable users' creativity, while also making things easy for novices to master. The calendar is printed on thicker-than-average card stock, with a nice, smooth texture. The photos are vibrant and well balanced for the variety of skin tones. Details are good throughout the dynamic range. Mixbook's prices are reasonable.

Read our full Mixbook review.

(Image credit: Sally Wiener Grotta/Tom’s Guide)

2. Printique (formerly AdoramaPix)

Great software, attractive calendar, reasonable price

Software rating: 4/5 | Printed calendar rating: 4/5 | Calendar price (10 x 10 inches): $24.49 | Calendar sizes: 8.27 x 3.74, 6 x 6, 8 x 8, 10 x 10, 12 x 18, 12 x 5.43

Lovely photo calendar

Versatile, creative, flexible software

Attractive fully editable templates

Intelligent content organization

Large selection of great cutout shapes

Limited calendar templates

While not quite on the level of Mixbook, Printique's software is flexible and creative. Priced exactly the same as Mixbook, the Printique calendar calendar is printed on good-quality, thick luster stock. The photo reproduction is vibrant and crisp, with excellent color, details in shadows and highlights, good contrast, and appealing skin tones.

Read our full Printique review.

(Image credit: Sally Wiener Grotta/Tom’s Guide)

3. Costco Photo Center

The best calendar service for those on a budget — even if you're not a Costco member.

Software rating: 2/5 | Printed calendar rating: 3.5/5 | Calendar price (8 x 11.5 inches): $9.89 | Calendar sizes: 8.5 x 11, 11.5 x 14

Very inexpensive

Generally good photo reproduction

Restrictive software

Very limited content

If price is more important to you than quality or creativity, Costco Photocenter is a viable budget alternative.Though the calendar software is restrictive and limited, the calendar's photos are generally vibrant with good skin tones. What's more, the Costco's calendar is the lowest priced in this roundup.

Read our full Costco Photo Center review.

(Image credit: Sally Wiener Grotta/Tom’s Guide)

4. Mpix

Attractive calendar, limited software features

Software rating: 3/5 | Printed calendar rating: 4/5 | Calendar price (11 x 8.5 inches): $20 (less for volume purchases) | Calendar sizes: 2.5 x 3.5, 8 x 10, 11 x 8.5, 12 x 18

Generally very good photo reproduction

Fully editable calendar templates

Lovely calendar

Limited backgrounds and layouts

Mpix's calendar-creation software is flexible and generally creative, but it doesn't have a full complement of expected tools, and its content libraries are limited. The calendar is printed on very nice-quality, heavy paper with an appealing pearl sheen. And the photos shine with very good exposure, saturation, contrast and dynamic range.

Read our full Mpix review.

(Image credit: Sally Wiener Grotta/Tom’s Guide)

5. Shutterfly

Attractive calendar, creative though annoying software

Software rating: 3.5/5 | Printed calendar rating: 3.5/5 | Calendar price (11 x 8 inches): $24.99 | Calendar sizes: 8 x 11, 12 x 11

Fully editable templates

Large, searchable libraries of clip art and backgrounds

Large, searchable libraries of content

Cumbersome dual editing windows

Shutterfly's calendar software is a mixed bag. It's versatile and flexible, with enormous libraries of searchable content and great creative options. However, making some of the edits involves annoying limitations and workflow bottlenecks. However, the calendar is printed on nice, smooth, heavy paper, and the photos have generally good exposure, sharpness and detail.

Read our full Shutterfly review.

(Image credit: Sally Wiener Grotta/Tom’s Guide)

6. Artifact Uprising

Lovely calendar, no personal creativity

Software rating: 3/5 | Printed calendar rating: 4/5 | Calendar price (5 x 7 inches): $25 | Calendar sizes: 5 x 7

Elegant simplicity

Quick workflow

Lovely calendar

Very limited software

Rigid, noncustomizable templates

Artifact Uprising's calendar is printed on luscious vellum-textured stock, and its photos have good color and tonality, though with some severe shadows. However, the remarkably easy-to-use software is very restrictive, with no room for personal creativity. The company offers only one size of calendar (5 x 7 inches), with each month on a separate page, and it's all attached to a wooden clipboard.

Read our full Artifact Uprising review.

(Image credit: Sally Wiener Grotta/Tom’s Guide)

7. Picaboo

Great creative software, merely average printed calendar

Software rating: 4/5 | Printed calendar rating: 3/5 | Calendar price (11 x 9 inches): $24.99 | Calendar sizes: 11 x 9, 14 x 11

Excellent, versatile software

Fully editable templates

The best content search engine

Convenient, robust photo and clip art editing

Disappointing photo quality

No clip art and limited backgrounds

Picaboo's software rivals Mixbook's; it's intelligent, creative, flexible and fun. While the calendar's average card stock has a pleasant, smooth finish, the photos are uneven, with OK balance and decent sharpness but flat dynamic range and blocky shadows.

Read our full Picaboo review.

(Image credit: Sally Wiener Grotta/Tom’s Guide)

8. Minted

Elegant calendar, generally good photos, no personal creativity

Software rating: 2.5/5 | Printed calendar rating: 3.5/5 | Calendar price (8 x 11.5 inches): $29 | Calendar sizes: 8 x 11.5, 11.5 x 14

Elegant printed calendar

Stylish, artistic templates

Quick workflow

Software restricts personalized creativity

Rigid, noncustomizable templates

Minted's calendar is elegantly produced on beautiful matte card stock; it would make an impressive gift. The photos' exposure and midtone colors are generally good, though with diminished highlights and shadows. However, the restrictive software allows for no personal creativity.

Read our full Minted review.

(Image credit: Sally Wiener Grotta/Tom’s Guide)

9. Snapfish

Creative but poorly organized software, unimpressive calendar

Software rating: 2.5/5 | Printed calendar rating: 3/5 | Calendar price (8 x 11.5 inches): $19.99 | Calendar sizes: 8 x 11.5, 11.5 x 14, 12 x 12

Attractive, fully editable templates

Variable-size photo borders

Easy-to-use photo editing

Unimpressive print quality

No search engine for clip art or backgrounds

Limited text- and color-selection tools

On the surface, Snapfish's software is versatile and creative. However, the poor organization of clip art and backgrounds, along with other frustrations, slows down workflow. While most of the pictures are OK, they don't have much vibrance, and lighter ones tend to have reduced saturation.

Read our full Snapfish review.

(Image credit: Sally Wiener Grotta/Tom’s Guide)

10. Amazon Prints

Hamstrung software, unimpressive printed calendar

Software rating: 2/5 | Printed calendar rating: 3.5/5 | Calendar price (8 x 11.5 inches): $14.99 | Calendar sizes: 8.5 x 11, 11.5 x 14

Editable templates

Variable-size photo borders

Inexpensive

Frustrating, limited software

No search engine for clip art or backgrounds

Limited color-selection tools

Lackluster printed calendar

Like CVS Photo and Walmart, Amazon Print's software is based on Snapfish's frustrating interface, but with even less content than what CVS offers. Printed on average card stock with a smooth finish, the photos on Amazon's calendar are generally OK but don't have much vibrance. The lighter pictures tend to be blown out.

Read our full Amazon Prints review.

(Image credit: Sally Wiener Grotta/Tom’s Guide)

11. CVS Photo

Frustratingly limited software but good-enough photo quality

Software rating: 2.5/5 | Printed calendar rating: 3/5 | Calendar price (8 x 11.5 inches): $19.99 | Calendar sizes: 10 x 5 (desktop), 8 x 10, 8.5 x 11, 11.5 x 14

Editable calendar templates

Variable-size photo borders

Simple photo editing

No search engine for clip art or backgrounds

Limited color-selection tools

Unexciting photo quality

CVS Photo's Snapfish-based software is similarly frustrating and more limited than Snapfish. The CVS calendar is printed on nice, medium-weight card stock. Though the photos tend to be crisp, with good tonality, the colors and dynamic range are muted, and some shadows are blocky.

Read our full CVS Photo review.

(Image credit: Sally Wiener Grotta/Tom’s Guide)

12. Walmart Photo Center

Threadbare software, unexciting calendar

Software rating: 1.5/5 | Printed calendar rating: 2.5/5 | Calendar price (8 x 11 inches): $17.47 | Calendar sizes: 8 x 11, 11 x 14, 12 x 12

Comparatively inexpensive

Easy photo editing

Severely limited software

Uneditable templates

Unimpressive printed calendar

Walmart's threadbare software is restrictive, with no creative flexibility and minimal features and tools. Generally unimpressive, the printed calendar is on average card stock with a smooth finish. Color is generally good, but photo reproduction is inconsistent; some have good exposure, while others are muddy with blocky shadows.

Read our full Walmart review.

How we test and rate photo calendar services

In rating the calendar-creation software, we used the following criteria:

Ease of use

User interface & workflow

Functionality

Creative flexibility

Quality of templates, clip art, layouts and backgrounds

When we had all our printed calendars, we gathered a jury of print and photography experts to rate the products based on the following criteria:

Overall appeal and quality of the physical calendar

Photo quality

Color and skin tones

Dynamic range and exposure

Focus and clarity

Balancing of the diverse pictures

Text quality

Paper quality

If a calendar exhibited obvious, unexpected flaws in print quality, we ordered a reprint to see if the errors were a one-time event. This year, we ordered reprints from CVS Photo and Shutterfly.

To keep the jury's judging blind, each calendar was identified by a number rather than the company's name. However, some calendars had the vendors' names printed on the last page. So we discouraged the jury from looking on the back of the calendars until after the judging.

MORE: Best Photo Printers of 2019

We rated the software separately from the printed calendar, then averaged the software and calendar scores for an overall book rating. We also took cost into consideration in our overall rating. In our print ratings, we gave the greatest weight to the quality of the services' photo reproduction, because that's the entire purpose of a photo calendar.