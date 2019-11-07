Best Photo Cards 2019

Are you planning a birthday party, bridal shower or another special event this fall? Sending a custom photo card invitation is one way to get that special day started right. But with all the online print services available, which one will help you most easily create the card that you want? And which service will produce a card that you will be proud to send to your family and friends?

After testing 12 of the more popular sites, the best photo card service is Mixbook; its stand-out software enables your creativity to shine while still being easy to use. And the photo card that Mixbook produced is beautifully printed, with great color, dynamic range and clarity.

If you're on a budget, Costco Photo Center, at 35 cents per card, offers a good compromise between cost, software and print quality.

Mixbook (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

1. Mixbook

Flexible, powerful, creative software at reasonable prices, and top-notch printed cards makes Mixbook our favorite service.

Software rating: 4.5/5 | Printed Card rating: 4/5 | Starting price per card for 100 5 x 7 cards: $1.21

Versatile, flexible, creative software

Easy to use

Generous searchable libraries of great backgrounds, templates, layouts and clip art

No drop shadow for text or clip art

Card has overexposed photos

Our overall favorite – not just for cards, but for photo books and photo calendars – Mixbook’s project-creation software is versatile and easy to use, the printed products are top-notch, and best of all, Mixbook’s prices are reasonable. When creating your photo card, you’ll have fun, because of its great flexibility and tools that enable your creativity. And the card that you send out will be an attractive representation of you and your personality.

Read our full review of Mixbook.

Minted (Image credit: Minted)

2. Minted

Elegant, impressive cards, but no personal creativity

Software rating: 2.5/5 | Printed Card rating: 4/5 | Starting price per card for 100 5 x 7 cards: $1.50

Elegant, high-quality printed card

Stylish, artistic templates

Quick workflow

Software restricts personalized creativity

Rigid, non-customizable templates

Minted's cards are designed to impress. Elegantly produced on beautiful matte card stock, the templates are stylish and the photos have good clarity, contrast, detail and color. However, the restrictive software allows for no personal creativity, and the card is pricey (unless purchased in sizable quantities).

Read our full review of Minted.

Artifact Uprising (Image credit: Artifact Uprising)

3. Artifact Uprising

Attractive photo card, restrictive software

Software rating: 3/5 | Printed Card rating: 3.5/5 | Starting price per card for 100 5 x 7 cards: $1.50

Elegant simplicity

Quick workflow

Lovely card

Very limited software

Rigid non-customizable templates

Artifact Uprising's elegant card is printed on a nice quality, medium-weight, matte card stock with a pleasantly tactile texture. The single photo, though muted, has good color and sharpness. However, the remarkably easy-to-use software is very restrictive, with no room for personal creativity.

Read our full review of Artifact Uprising.

Costco Photo Center (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Costco Photo Center

Our choice for budget photo cards offers very little in the way of creativity, but the cards’ quality is good enough, and the price is great.

Software rating: 1.5/5 | Printed Card rating: 3/5 | Starting price per card for 100 5 x 7 cards: $0.69

Very inexpensive

Good quality for the price

Restrictive card software

Uneditable templates

If price is more important to you than creativity and photo quality are, Costco is a good choice for budget cards. True, the software is restrictive, limiting personal creativity. And though the photos have good exposure and sharpness, they're flat and dull. However, the low price makes it easy to overlook those limitations.

Read our full review of Costco.

Shutterfly (Image credit: Shutterfly)

5. Shutterfly

Good quality card and photo reproduction, but very limiting software

Software rating: 2/5 | Printed Card rating: 3.5/5 | Starting price per card for 100 5 x 7 cards: $1.65

Good photo quality

Inflexible card templates

Severely limited card software

Unlike its book and calendar interfaces, Shutterfly's card templates are rigid designs with few changeable elements, and the software has almost no features or tools. On the other hand, the card is on good quality card stock and the photos are vibrant, sharp and have good color balance and details, though the shadows are a tad blocky.

Read our full review of Shutterfly.

Printique (Image credit: Printique)

6. Printique (formerly AdoramaPix)

DIsappointing photo quality, great software, very expensive

Software rating: 4/5 | Printed Card rating: 2.5/5 | Starting price per card for 100 5 x 7 cards: $4.99

Versatile, creative, flexible software

Attractive, fully editable templates

Intelligent content organization

Large selection of great cutout shapes

Disappointing card photo quality

Pricey

Printique’s powerful software came in a very close second to Mixbook, with flexible, creative options. However, its card's photo reproduction was a surprising disappointment. The pictures have good color, but they're not crisp, and darker shadows have loss of detail. What's more, the card is very expensive, with no discount for quantity.

Read our full review of Printique.

Mpix (Image credit: Mpix)

7. Mpix

Nice photo card, limited software

Software rating: 2.5/5 | Printed Card rating: 3.5/5 | Starting price per card for 100 5 x 7 cards: $1.39

Generally very good photo reproduction

Attractive, well-organized card clip art

Restrictive card templates

Limited backgrounds and layouts

Mpix's photo card is pleasant, with good color and exposure, though the shadows were blocky. However, the card-creation software doesn't have a full complement of expected tools, its templates tend to be inflexible, and its content libraries are significantly limited.

Read our full review of Mpix.

Picaboo (Image credit: Picaboo)

8. Picaboo

Excellent, versatile software, unsatisfactory photo quality

Software rating: 4/5 | Printed Card rating: 2/5 | Starting price per card for 100 5 x 7 cards: $1.49

Excellent, versatile software

Fully editable templates

The best content search engine

Convenient, robust photo and clip art editing

Disappointing photo quality

Picaboo's software rivals Mixbook's; it's intelligent, creative, flexible and fun. But the photos on the printed card were underexposed, with blocky shadows, depressed highlights and muddy colors. And the type had jagged edges.

Read our full review of Picaboo.

Snapfish (Image credit: Snapfish)

9. Snapfish

Frustrating software, merely average print quality

Software rating: 2.5/5 | Printed Card rating: 2.5/5 | Starting price per card for 100 5 x 7 cards: $1.70

Attractive, fully-editable templates

Variable-size photo borders

Easy to use photo editing

Unimpressive print quality

No search engine for clip art or backgrounds

Limited text and color selection tools

On the surface, Snapfish's software is versatile and creative. However, the poor organization of clip art and backgrounds, and other frustrations, slow down workflow. While the card's photos have decent exposure and nice highlights, the shadows are blocky; color shifts toward magenta. And, they’re not all that inexpensive.

Read our full review of Snapfish.

CVS Photo (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

10. CVS Photo

Simple photo editing

Software rating: 2/5 | Printed Card rating: 3/5 | Starting price per card for 100 5 x 7 cards: $1.99

Variable size photo borders

Simple photo editing

No search engine for clip art or backgrounds

Limited color selection tools

Threadbare card software

Unexciting photo quality

CVS Photo's Snapfish-based software is similarly frustrating and more limited than Snapfish. The CVS card is printed on nice, medium-weight card stock. The photos have very nice exposure and color, though they are a bit soft and shadow detail is clipped. And the cards are more expensive than Mixbook.

Read our full review of CVS Photo.

Walmart Photos (Image credit: Walmart Photos)

11. Walmart

Threadbare software, unimpressive print quality

Software rating: 1.5/5 | Printed Card rating: 3/5 | Starting price per card for 100 5 x 7 cards: $0.87

Comparatively inexpensive

Easy photo editing

Severely limited software

Uneditable templates

Unimpressive printed card

Walmart's threadbare software is restrictive, with no creative flexibility, uneditable templates and minimal features and tools. The card's photo exposure and sharpness are good; however, color balance has a slight magenta shift, and shadows are a bit blocky.

Read our full review of Walmart.

Amazon Prints (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

12. Amazon Prints

Limited software and lackluster photo cards make this a service to skip.

Software rating: 1.5/5 | Printed Card rating: 2.5/5 | Starting price per card for 100 5 x 7 cards: $0.75

Variable size photo borders

Inexpensive

Frustrating, limited software

No search engine for clip art or backgrounds

Limited color selection tools

Inflexible card templates

Lackluster printed card

Like CVS Photo and Walmart, Amazon Print's software is based on Snapfish's frustrating interface, but its card interface is far for restrictive and threadbare, with no optional clip art, barely editable templates and other frustrating limitations. The photos in Amazon's card have okay exposure and color, but they are soft and dull, with depressed highlights and blocky shadows

Read our full review of Amazon Prints.

How We Tested

This year, we tested 12 different card-printing services: Printique, Amazon Print, Artifact Uprising, Costco Print, CVS Print, Minted, Mpix, Mixbook, Picaboo, Snapfish, Shutterfly and Walmart.

For this year's test, we used stock photos of two families (one Causian and the other African-American). This tested the photo services' ability to balance various skin tones.

We designed a two-sided party invitation, which included photos and type on the front and back, with relevant clip art. We aimed to use a fireworks background and rotated photos on the front, and a panorama photo and diverse holiday clip art on the back. Our design also included rotated decorative text and drop shadows throughout. However, several of the services did not permit some, or many, of these customizations.

We didn't edit the photos, before or after inserting them into the postcards, though we tested the software’s photo filters on the back photo. So, we judged photo reproduction quality only on the front photos, which had no editing variables that might skew our judging of photo print quality.

We then used each website's online software to create postcards as close as possible to the design we envisioned. Given the wide variety of paper available from the various vendors, which would make it difficult to match the cardstock in every instance, we selected the default stock.

In rating the software, we used the following criteria:

Ease of use

User interface and workflow

Creative flexibility

Quality of templates, clip art, backgrounds and effects

After our cards arrived, we assembled a jury of print and photography experts to rate the products, based on the following criteria:

Overall appeal and quality

Photo quality

Color and skin tones

Dynamic range

Focus and clarity

Quality of the type

Quality and the feel of the paper stock

All cards were identified by numbers rather than brand names during the judging. Since the names of some vendors are printed on the back of the cards, the jury was instructed to judge based on the front only and to not look at the back until after the judging.

If a photo card exhibited obvious, unexpected flaws in print quality, we ordered a reprint to see if the errors were a one-time event. This year, we ordered reprints from Printique, CVS and Mixbook.

We rated the software separately from the printed card, then averaged the two for an overall card rating. We also took cost into consideration in our overall rating. In our print ratings, we gave the greatest weight to the print quality of the service's photo postcards. That's because what matters most is the look and feel of the card you'll be sending to friends, family and associates.