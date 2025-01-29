Surprise! One of the best 65-inch TVs just crashed to under $1,000 in time for the Super Bowl

The holidays might be long gone, but some of the best TV deals are still available, ensuring you get incredible picture performance at an apt price. With the Super Bowl LIX just around the corner (and a year that's stacked with 12 games we can't wait to play), there's no better time to net yourself an upgrade.

Right now, you can scoop up a 65-inch Hisense U8N Mini-LED TV for just $899 at Amazon. That's a 40% discount, bringing it down by $600.

Hisense 65" U8N Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $899 at Amazon The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year; it's one of the best TVs, period. It has the brightest Mini-LED display with detailed backlight control, making it a versatile pick for any room. It is an excellent pick for casual and dedicated gamers, thanks to various high-end features. It offers all of this for a far lower price than most of the competition in the Mini-LED class.

We can't get enough of Hisense's Mini-LED TVs and its U8N is one of its shining feats. Part of Hisense's 2024 TV lineup, the U8N corrals many of its best features, pushing out a 144Hz refresh rate in tandem with almost the highest brightness we've ever tested on a Mini-LED TV topped only by the flagship Hisense U9N.

In our Hisense U8N Mini-LED TV review, we praised its value, now made all the better with some serious savings. It runs on Google TV, which has access to practically all of the best streaming services and, if that wasn't enough, it comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner built-in that can receive NextGen TV and 4K broadcasts when paired with a TV antenna.

Hisense Mini-LEDs are well-known to be some of the best gaming TVs and while the U8N might only have two HDMI 2.1 ports, it's still got game thanks to its 13.1ms input latency. We do like to see this number under 10ms, but this is pretty good for a premium display.

The Super Bowl is almost here and the U8N would make light work of the major football extravaganza. It has great motion processing and has up to a 144Hz refresh rate. That means fast-moving scenes and objects will look crisp and pristine, with smoother scene changes and camera pans. (Don't worry, it's just as perfect for all the hilarious Super Bowl commercials to come, too).

And I haven't even gotten to the surround sound speaker system yet, a Dolby Atmos-supporting beast that has 2.1.2-channel system with a 50W output. That's more than enough oomph for the Big Game (and beyond). So, now you're saving on one of the best soundbars, too.

If the Hisense U8 doesn't quite match what you're looking for, there's more than enough Super Bowl TV deals to bite into, like an 83-inch Samsung OLED TV that's slashed by $1,000.