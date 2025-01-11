12 games we can’t wait to play in 2025 on PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and PC

The next 12 months have quite an act to follow. 2024 was stuffed full of excellent video games, and 2025 will need to measure up. Fortunately, the year is already looking strong with several highly-anticipated games on the horizon including Monster Hunter Wilds, Elden Ring: Nightreign, Fable 4, Ghost of Yōtei, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and plenty more. Oh, and there's also the small matter of the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Across every platform from PS5 to Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch to PC, there are plenty of upcoming 2025 releases that you won't want to miss. Here at Tom's Guide, we've looked over the currently announced gaming release schedule and picked out the 12 games we wish we could play right now.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure (January 30)

Hello Kitty Island Adventure - Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch - YouTube Watch On

Hello Kitty plus Animal Crossing? Take my money! Hello Kitty Island Adventure isn’t a new title, as it came to Apple Arcade in July 2023. I was super disappointed when I learned that this cozy life sim game was an Apple Arcade exclusive at launch; I didn’t want to cough up the money for another subscription, and I don’t really like gaming without a controller anyway.

But Nintendo answered all my prayers when it dropped the trailer for Hello Kitty Island Adventure in its Nintendo Direct presentation last year. No subscription is required to play Hello Kitty Island Adventure on Switch, just a one-and-done payment of $39/£35/$60AUD. What’s even better is that my long wait to play this game is almost over — it releases for Nintendo Switch on January 30. I’m all but convinced that I’m going to be chatting to these cute characters, decorating my island and dressing up my avatar all the way up to the Nintendo Switch 2 eventually releases. — Millie Davis-Williams

Monster Hunter Wilds (February 28)

Monster Hunter Wilds - 1st Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I’ve only recently picked up a PS5 Pro, and I’m making sure to enjoy the enhanced games as much as I can — or at least those I’ve got installed on the SSD as the notorious disc drive continues to elude me. But between finally getting around to God of War Ragnarök and its Pro(fessional?) enhancements and Elden Rings improved frame rates, there is just one game this year that I’m really, really looking forward to getting my teeth stuck into — my beloved Monhun and it’s towering, sometimes scaly, often furry, and always terrifying beasts.

Is it a boss rush game? An RPG? An action game? All of the above? Who really cares, given how much time I’ve pumped into the predecessors. But I relished the short beta a few months ago, and now my katana finger is itching to get some steel between the ribs of a Rathalos again. There’s a Palico waiting for me in the forbidden lands, and monsters a plenty for me to hunt and then turn into armor sets with my friends. — Tammy Rogers

Split Fiction (March 6)

Split Fiction | Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I’m a huge fan of co-op games, so the moment I saw the trailer for Split Fiction , it was an instant “take my money” moment. It Takes Two is one of my favorite games (I’ve played it twice with different people and loved it both times), so knowing Split Fiction comes from the same development studio, Hazelight, made it a no-brainer for me.

This action-adventure game puts players in control of Mio and Zoe, two writers trapped in a simulation that blends their sci-fi and fantasy stories. The concept alone is genius, but what really grabs me is the variety. Each level looks set to offer fresh gameplay mechanics tailored to the setting, from commanding dragons in a fantasy world to wielding laser swords in a sci-fi realm. It sounds like pure co-op magic and definitely a game I’ll play twice to soak it all in. — Alix Blackburn

Assassin’s Creed Shadows (March 20)

Assassin's Creed Shadows: First Look Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I have played every single entry in the Assassin's Creed franchise since its initial release in 2007. While the series strayed a bit from the classic formula with Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla , I still loved those open-world games, which is why I'm excited for the release of Assassin's Creed Shadows. If Mirage has shown us anything, it's that Ubisoft can indeed balance stealth and open-world gameplay — but that's not what I'm most looking forward to. Yes, 16th-century Japan sounds amazing, but I can't wait to play as both a shinobi and a samurai. Shadows is bringing back my most-loved feature from Syndicate: The ability to switch between protagonists.

One thing I didn't like about Mirage was how repetitive some of the missions felt and I'm really hoping that isn't the case with Shadows. Regardless, I'm still 100% sure I'll end up sinking a couple 100 hours into Shadows. — Nikita Achanta

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (TBA 2025)

Death Stranding 2 On The Beach - State of Play Announce Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

This year is undoubtedly stacked with some heavy hitters from the likes of Grand Theft Auto 6 (barring any unforeseen delays) to Elden Ring: Nightrein. But one game in particular has me most intrigued, most confused, and most excited — and it’s all due to the visionary that is Hideo Kojima. From the little we’ve seen of it, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach looks just as mind-numbing and meditative as its predecessor, but I’m hoping Kojima’s brand name weirdness takes up even more of the limelight.

I actually sat live at The Game Awards when Hideo Kojima introduced the first trailer for Death Stranding 2, showcasing an aged and disheveled Sam Porter Bridges reemerging from the darkness to connect the world once more. Riveting action sequences, like a towering mech suit with the voice of a baby fighting a reincarnated Higgs using a guitar, foretell we’re in for one wild ride, and mysteries abound on interesting gameplay possibilities in this new landscape. — Ryan Epps

Elden Ring Nightreign (TBA 2025)

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN – REVEAL GAMEPLAY TRAILER - YouTube Watch On

Reports that FromSoftware would put the Elden Ring franchise on ice following the release of last year’s phenomenal expansion Shadow of the Erdtree have proved to be wide of the mark, as the surprise announcement of Elden Ring: Nightreign was one of the highlights of last year’s stellar Game Awards event. First, let’s clear up any confusion: This isn’t another DLC , it’s a completely new game. And this time the focus is on cooperative play.

While Elden Ring: Nightreign can technically be played solo, it’s been designed with a three-player co-op in mind. Set in a randomly generated take on Limgrave (the opening area from the base Elden Ring game), you’ll head out with your companions to survive progressively more challenging waves of enemies over three in-game days. Oh, and the game is also taking some inspiration from the Battle Royale genre with a constantly shrinking circle. As somebody who loves engaging in jolly cooperation, sign me up right now. — Rory Mellon

Fable (TBA 2025)

Fable - Xbox Games Showcase 2024 - YouTube Watch On

As someone who cut their RPG teeth on the original Fable back in 2004, I’m practically bouncing off the walls waiting for Fable 4. Those countless hours spent transforming from a noble hero to a horned villain (though I did always feel a tad guilty taking the evil route) shaped my love for fantasy RPGs. While some fans are nervous about Playground Games taking over from Lionhead, their work on Forza Horizon's rich open worlds has me confident they'll create a vibrant, living version of Albion.

And if those hilarious trailers are anything to go by, with Richard Ayoade as vegetable-loving Giant and Matt King channeling pure Super Hans energy as the Hero, it's clear Playground Games is nailing that signature Fable charm that made us fall in love with the franchise. — Kaycee Hill

Ghost of Yōtei (TBA 2025)

Ghost of Yōtei - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Five years ago, Sucker Punch gave us Ghost of Tsushima, their epic open-world samurai action-adventure starring Jin Sakai, and now Sucker Punch is finally continuing the franchise with Ghost of Yōtei, a new adventure that introduces us to another wandering warrior forging their own legend in a brand new region of Japan.

Admittedly, we don’t have all that much info about the sequel at present — just some story details and that rather cinematic announcement trailer — but I’m desperately excited to learn Atsu’s story and cross swords with her foes when the game launches at some point this year. The first game was an engrossing quest, and this second installment is sounding like it’s building on the first in all the right ways, with Sucker Punch teasing that it’ll feature new mechanics, gameplay improvements, and new weapons. — Martin Shore

Grand Theft Auto VI (TBA 2025)

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 1 - YouTube Watch On

Grand Theft Auto VI isn’t just the biggest gaming release of 2025 (yes, even bigger than the Nintendo Switch 2), it’s set to be one of the biggest media launches of the 21st century. This year marks 12 years since the biggest video game franchise on the planet had a new release, and while GTA 5 (and GTA Online) remains at the pinnacle of open-world design, the prospect of a new sandbox from the development wizards at Rockstar Games is mouthwatering.

So, what do we actually know about GTA 6 at this stage? Not a great deal. We know it’ll be set in Vice City (the franchise’s satirical take on Miami), and it’ll follow a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde duo named Lucia and… well Rockstar hasn’t even given us the name of the second protagonist yet. We’ve got a lot still to learn about GTA 6, but for now, I’m just trying to convince myself that the online whispers of a delay until 2026 are very much false. — Rory Mellon

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (TBA 2025)

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

We haven’t had a new Metal Gear Solid game since 2015 (and no, I don’t count Metal Gear Survive). Although there’s no Kojima involved this time, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater looks to be a stunningly faithful remake of the most beloved entry in the venerable series, with gorgeous visuals, updated gameplay and much-needed quality-of-life improvements.

Although the original Snake Eater was an instant classic, it was contained by the hardware limitations of the PS2 and lacks many of the innovations that made later MGS titles so replayable. In Delta, controls are streamlined, and the much-needed crouch walk has been added to Snake’s repertoire. But by far the biggest reason I can’t wait to return to Tselinoyarsk is the bosses. I can’t wait to take on the Cobra Unit again, this time with 4K visuals fitting their cinematic grandeur. If Delta succeeds, it will prove that there’s life left in Metal Gear after Kojima. — Jack Ridsdale

Pokémon Legends: Z-A (TBA 2025)

Pokémon Legends Z-A - Gameplay Trailer - Nintendo Switch 2025 - YouTube Watch On

I don’t get a ton of use out of my Switch these days — we are at the end of its lifespan, after all —but I’m really keen to see what Pokémon Legends: Z-A has in store (especially if it’s going to be powered up by the Switch 2)

Pokémon Legends: Arceus was a genuinely refreshing spin on the usual catch ‘em all fare, and reinvigorated an interest I honestly didn’t think I still had in me when it landed back in 2022. The downsides — sparse environments and limited things to do aside from catching more ‘mon — were offset by a new rhythm, new battle system, and a real desire to explore a new Pokémon world, a desire I’ve not felt as strongly since I first picked up a Game Boy Advance years ago. I’m really keen to see both how this sequel will build on its predecessor and to explore Lumiose City all over again. — Martin Shore

Slay the Spire 2 (TBA 2025)

Slay the Spire 2 - Official Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

If I’m being honest, I am getting tired of the never-ending roguelite. However, Slay the Spire has never really left my rotation as a game I just pick up and blast through a few runs. The first one is excellent. There’s even an excellent board game adaptation that has started to hit my table. All that to say, I am cautiously excited about Slay the Spire 2. The trailers make the new game look like more of the same, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but I hope there’s enough variety or new twists to make it stand out from the first one while retaining the spirit and flavor. Color me intrigued. — Scott Younker