This brand-new 55-inch Mini-LED TV is already $450 off — and it's perfect for gamers

The year’s most exciting TVs are rolling out to store shelves, and believe it or not, some of them are already seeing some seriously steep discounts as past of this year's Memorial Day TV sales.

One such deal that caught my eye involves a brand-new model that may end up being one of the most value-packed TVs of the year. The 55-inch TCL QM7K is just $848 on Amazon right now — that’s a full $450 off its usual price.



Take it from someone who’s been reviewing TVs for years: The QM7K is a great mid-range option for budget-conscious shoppers of all stripes. That said, it’s a particularly good pick for gamers. Here's why it's worthy of your wish list.

TCL 55" QM7K Mini-LED TV: was $1,299 now $848 at Amazon The TCL QM7K is a budget-friendly Mini-LED TV that is perfect for folks who want to upgrade to a truly impressive TV without breaking the bank. It features built-in Google TV with Chromecast, a slate of sought-after gaming features and a bright, colorful picture worthy of movie night.

While ultra-affordable, entry-level TVs tend to lean on garden-variety LED backlighting, the mid-range QM7K makes use of Mini-LEDs — smaller, more-advanced backlights that tend to deliver improved contrast control and a brighter overall picture.

It's display tech we expect to see on high-end TVs, and it's great to have it at a relatively affordable price point.

The QM7K makes the most of its Mini-LEDs, too. According to the tests we carried out for our TCL QM7K review, this TV is packing a heck of a punch: over 1,700 nits of brightness in its most-accurate HDR picture mode. (For context, the entry-level TCL QM6K tops out at around 700.)

Gamers will appreciate that the QM7K is equipped with a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K gaming up to 144Hz. This means the QM7K takes full advantage of the most powerful consoles on the market: the Xbox Series X and PS5 Pro.

Critically, because these ports are separate from the QM7K's dedicated eARC port, you're free to connect both of those consoles and one of the best soundbars for your budget.

Also included in the QM7K's gaming toolkit: Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro (for ultra-smooth gameplay), plus TCL's Game Accelerator 240 feature, which allows for even higher framerates at lower resolutions.

Frankly, I didn't expect to see a mid-range TV of this caliber in the sale section this soon after its debut. And, from the looks of Amazon's limited-time-deal badge, I don't think it'll stick around at this price for very long.