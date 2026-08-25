Forget AMC, United’s A321XLR brings 4K OLED to every seat (yes, even coach)

Two things can be true at the same time: I review the best TVs in the world for a living, but because I live out of a suitcase, I end up watching far more movies on airplanes than in front of my 75-inch Sony Bravia 9.

That said, I still haven't seen several of this summer’s biggest blockbusters. Why? Because the unapologetic screen snob in me strictly refuses to subject my eyes to standard in-flight displays. Traditional airplane monitors have a lifeless, washed-out gray filter permanently affixed to the glass, turning high-contrast cinema into an unwatchable smudge of low-res pixelation.

When United debuted its new Airbus A321XLR, I cared far more about the Panasonic Astrova 4K OLED displays outfitted throughout the cabin than my actual travel prospects. (Granted, United did just announce 10 new routes for 2027, with five operated on the A321XLR.) But after testing these screens in person, I’m ready to skip the AMC entirely and book a transatlantic flight purely for the 30,000-foot movie marathon.

OLED in every cabin

Usually, the best in-flight entertainment experience is reserved for business class. While Polaris passengers do get a massive 19-inch 4K OLED screen paired with a digital seat-control touchscreen, built-in wireless phone charging, and a sliding privacy door, the coach customers aren’t shortchanged.

Every seat in the economy cabins features a 13-inch OLED display, while Premium Plus offers a compromise with a 16-inch screen and wireless charging.

(Image credit: Future)

Infinite contrast at 30,000 feet?

On traditional airplane monitors, dark space scenes or night shots suffer from massive backlight bleed and limited contrast. On the A321XLR’s 4K OLED panels, you get genuine, ink-black contrast and rich color volume.

Dark scenes actually look dark, shadow detail stays intact, and the animation stays sharp.

To make myself perfectly clear, an in-flight system won't match the dedicated video processing or AI upscaling of say, an LG C6 OLED TV. But it’s still easily the best screen I’ve seen on any commercial aircraft with my own eyes.

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I tested it with ‘The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants’ (don’t judge, it’s fantastic for gauging color volume.) SpongeBob’s canary yellow punched right off the screen against the eerie depths of The Flying Dutchman’s underworld. Dark scenes actually look dark, shadow detail stays intact, and the animation stays pin(head)-sharp.

Finally, in-flight entertainment that doesn’t suck

A cinematic screen is hampered if the supporting tech is clunky, but United solved the surrounding friction points. Native Bluetooth 5.1 allows you to pair any of the best wireless headphones directly to the seatback system.

Add free Starlink Wi-Fi (read here about what it’s like) and ambient mood lighting meant to trick your brain out of jet lag to the mix, and the long-haul coach experience might finally feel like less of a sensory-deprivation experiment.

So the next time a major blockbuster drops, don't look for me at the local AMC paying $25 for sticky floors and stale popcorn. I'll be in the A321XLR's seat 42B, noise-cancelling headphones paired, getting a quality picture at 35,000 feet while enjoying United’s signature stroopwafel.

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