End of summer and the start of fall are some of the best times of year to get outside and go camping! Whether it’s a weekend getaway at the campground or a backcountry adventure, Coleman is a go-to brand for outdoor enthusiasts looking to make the most of the season.

If your outdoor gear could use a bit of a refresh ahead of your upcoming excursions, you're in luck. Amazon is knocking up to 40% off Coleman camping gear for fall. You can shop cozy sleeping bags, outdoor cooking essentials, tents, coolers and more starting at just $17.

So don't wait — I recommend happy campers and outdoor enthusiasts hop on these unbeatable Coleman deals ASAP.

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Best Coleman Camping Deals

Coleman LED Flashlight: was $19 now $17 at Amazon Need an affordable flashlight you can rely on? This Coleman flashlight lasts up to 200 hours on low or 1 hour on high. It's water resistant-properties make it perfect for camping or hiking. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman Chiller Soft Coolers: was $32 now $24 at Amazon This portable cooler is ideal for toting along food and beverages on your daily hiking excursions, trips to the beach or just keeping your drinks cold at the campground. It will retain ice for 12 hours and you don't need to worry about spills thanks to its leakproof design. The cooler also features an adjustable padded sling strap and padded side handles for easy transporting to the top of the mountain. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman Cookout 12-Piece BBQ Grill Tool Kit: was $46 now $34 at Amazon Grill like a pro in no time with this 12-piece stainless steel grilling tool set that is durable and heavy-duty enough for outdoor use. You'll get all the tools you need to cook up a delicious meal in the great outdoors — and a carrying case that will hold it all. You'll also get plenty of use out of the kit whether you're barbecuing in the backyard or you're cooking up dinner on the campsite. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman Flatlands 30/40/50°F Sleeping Bag: was $63 now $47 at Amazon Perfect for fall weather, you'll stay warm and cozy in temperatures as low as 40°F with this sleeping bag. It features a Thermolock draft tube along the zipper that keeps body heat from escaping. Packing it up is simple thanks to its fasteners that will help keep it straight while you roll it up and the fact that you don't need to tie or knot it to keep it secure. It's also machine washable which is a huge plus. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman Big-N-Tall Quad Chair: was $69 now $54 at Amazon There's nothing like sitting back and relaxing by the campfire in a comfortable chair — especially one that has an oversized seat and large feet to prevent tipping. This portable folding chair will hold your drinks and its water-resistant sleeve protects phones and other electronic devices from the elements. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman NorthStar 1500 Lumens Propane Lantern: was $69 now $54 at Amazon No one wants to be stuck in the woods in the dark. (Maybe some people, but definitely not me). Shed some light on your campground set up with this propane lantern that shines up to 1500 lumens. Light your lantern by hitting the push-button ignition — no need to pack matches. It can run up to 9 hours on low or 4 hours on high with one 16.4 oz. propane cylinder (sold separately). Read more Read less ▼

Coleman Sundome Camping Tent: was $117 now $87 at Amazon Despite its affordable price, Coleman assures that this four-person tent blocks wind and rain and is easy to set up. Plus, it has an e-port, so you don't have to go without home comforts like electricity inside your tent. Shoppers on Amazon also love it, as it boasts a strong 4.6-star rating based on over 17,000 reviews. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler: was $109 now $99 at Amazon Whether you're heading to the campground or the tailgate, this 100 qt cooler is sure to come in handy. It's insulated for multi-day ice retention and can hold up to 80 cans and 50 pounds of ice. It's also equipped with heavy-duty wheels and an easy-tow handle, so you can simply bring it where it needs to go. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% Coleman Weatherproof Bench: was $174 now $131 at Amazon This lightweight and portable bench only weighs 8 pounds but it can miraculously hold up to 450 pounds. The sturdy bench is the perfect two-seater for relaxing by the campfire with a loved one. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman Classic 3-Burner Propane Camping Stove: was $220 now $169 at Amazon Cook up your campfire favorites on this camping stove featuring three burners that evenly radiate heat for precise cooking and temperature control. You don't even need a match to ignite it — simply push the start button to get cooking. It also features panels to shield burners from the wind or you can fold them down to use as side tables. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman Camping Cot (Twin): was $234 now $171 at Amazon Camping doesn't always have to mean you won't get a good night's sleep! For instance, this camping cot is essentially a twin size bed. It's portable, comfortable and supportive. It quickly inflates with a 4D battery pump and even has an integrated side table with a cup holder for convenience. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% Coleman Roadtrip 225: was $364 now $259 at Amazon Need a portable grill that's ready to hit the road? This Coleman grill is over $100 off on Amazon. Ideal for camping, tailgating and roadtrips, the versatile appliance has quick-fold legs and wheels, as well as an easy setup and tear-down. It's perfect to bring along on any outdoor adventure. Read more Read less ▼