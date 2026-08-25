Even though the summer is coming to a close, my mind still wanders from time to time with visions of taking a well-rested vacation.

As for where I’d like to fly off to enjoy some much-needed R&R, there are far too many places to name. My passport has already gotten plenty of stamps to prove I’m an international explorer. Plus, this year alone, I’ve spent a few of my holiday weekends venturing off to some domestic locales worth venturing into (I’ll never forget heading off to Hershey, Pennsylvania to spend the whole day at Hersheypark!).

One pre-trip habit I’ve adopted this year is using AI to get all the information I need before I hop onto a plane for my next getaway. ChatGPT has helpful plugins like Expedia, Klook and Travel Advisory to help me in that regard. Plus, Gemini has become equally dependable since it relies on the most up-to-date information through Google to provide vacation details I require.

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Speaking of Gemini, there are five prompts I’ve kept in my digital back pocket for those instances where I want to find the best local hotspots, learn the best methods that’ll keep me safe and come upon some hidden gem locales when it’s time to go on vacation.

The prompts that set me up for maximum enjoyment during a getaway

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It doesn’t matter if I’m staying in the U.S. for my next adventure or I’m hopping on a super long flight to go somewhere far away—I always make sure to tap into these Gemini prompts to do some proper itinerary planning:

The Cultural & Safety Crash Course: I am traveling to [Destination] in [Month]. Act as a local guide and give me a crash course on essential etiquette, common tourist scams to avoid, safety tips for a [solo traveler/family with kids/couple], and the most reliable ways to get around.

I am traveling to [Destination] in [Month]. Act as a local guide and give me a crash course on essential etiquette, common tourist scams to avoid, safety tips for a [solo traveler/family with kids/couple], and the most reliable ways to get around. The Hyper-Specific Itinerary Builder: Create a detailed [Number]-day itinerary for [Destination] tailored to [interests, e.g., history, foodie experiences, hiking]. We are traveling as a [group type] with a [budget level] budget. Please include a mix of popular sites and downtime, factor in our dietary restriction of [diet], and format the output as a day-by-day table.

Create a detailed [Number]-day itinerary for [Destination] tailored to [interests, e.g., history, foodie experiences, hiking]. We are traveling as a [group type] with a [budget level] budget. Please include a mix of popular sites and downtime, factor in our dietary restriction of [diet], and format the output as a day-by-day table. The Logistical Optimizer: Here is my rough list of things I want to do in [Destination]: [Insert List]. Please group these activities by neighborhood to minimize transit time, suggest the most logical order to visit them, and recommend highly-rated local lunch spots near each cluster.

Here is my rough list of things I want to do in [Destination]: [Insert List]. Please group these activities by neighborhood to minimize transit time, suggest the most logical order to visit them, and recommend highly-rated local lunch spots near each cluster. The "Hidden Gem" Finder: List 5 unique experiences, neighborhoods, or restaurants in [Destination] that do NOT appear on major travel blogs or 'Top 10' lists. I am looking for authentic spots with local vibes, specifically focusing on [your specific interest, e.g., live jazz, vintage shopping, street food].

List 5 unique experiences, neighborhoods, or restaurants in [Destination] that do NOT appear on major travel blogs or 'Top 10' lists. I am looking for authentic spots with local vibes, specifically focusing on [your specific interest, e.g., live jazz, vintage shopping, street food]. The Realistic Budget Breakdown: Break down the expected daily costs for a [budget level, e.g., mid-range, luxury, backpacker] trip to [Destination]. Categorize the expenses into accommodation, meals, local transportation, and activities. Provide the estimates in [Your Currency] and highlight any hidden fees I should expect (like tourist taxes or tipping norms).

Setting up the perfect international stay for 2027

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I’ve always been interested in making my way over to Amsterdam—the promise of beautiful weather in May, the ability to ride a bike anywhere I please with plenty of room to navigate, the abundance of museums it contains in one central location and the friendly vibes I’ve heard about make me want to go.

I plan my trips way too far in advance, so I figured it was time to make my birthday month in 2027 a whole lot more memorable by planning a getaway to the wonderful capital of the Netherlands. To kick off my Amsterdam vacation planning session, I filled in the blanks for the first and fourth prompts to set me up with all the info I needed to know. Gemini instantly recognized May as the perfect month to visit since the weather starts warming up around that time.

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Here are some of the most helpful tips I took note of from Gemini for my future stay in Amsterdam:

From Schiphol Airport: Skip the expensive taxis. Take the train directly from the airport terminal down to Amsterdam Centraal. It takes about 20 minutes and costs less than €5.

Skip the expensive taxis. Take the train directly from the airport terminal down to Amsterdam Centraal. It takes about 20 minutes and costs less than €5. Coffeeshops: If you plan to partake, only purchase cannabis inside licensed "coffeeshops." Do not smoke in public spaces where it is prohibited (enforcement is getting stricter), and never buy anything from street dealers.

If you plan to partake, only purchase cannabis inside licensed "coffeeshops." Do not smoke in public spaces where it is prohibited (enforcement is getting stricter), and never buy anything from street dealers. The "Fake Police" Shake-down: Plainclothes scammers flashing fake police badges may approach you, claiming to be investigating counterfeit money or fake credit cards. They will ask to check your wallet and quickly swipe your cash. Real Dutch police will rarely do this.

Plainclothes scammers flashing fake police badges may approach you, claiming to be investigating counterfeit money or fake credit cards. They will ask to check your wallet and quickly swipe your cash. Real Dutch police will rarely do this. Red Light District at Night: While generally safe during the day, this area can get rowdy and overwhelming late at night, attracting pickpockets and overly intoxicated crowds. Stick to well-lit areas and keep a close eye on your drink.

Gemini’s subsequent breakdown of the hidden hotspots in Amsterdam I should head to included a delicious food market called Dappermarkt (housed within Amsterdam Oost), a throwback blues music bar named Maloe Melo (located in Jordaan) and a vintage boutique hub known as Indianaweg 10 (which is in De Pijp). Gemini’s description of an underground music club that also contains a cafe caught my attention the most:

Cinetol & Tolbar (Oud-Zuid): Housed in a former community center and arthouse cinema, Cinetol is the beating heart of Amsterdam's independent music scene. With a capacity of just around 60 people, this is where you go to discover emerging local and international punk, psychedelic, and indie acts. It is entirely free of mainstream polish. Attached to the venue is Tolbar, a fantastic café with a massive sun-drenched terrace where musicians and local creatives hang out before and after shows.

The takeaway

Before AI, I spent the weeks and months before another domestic or international getaway doing a whole lot of pre-planning with the help of Google.

Fast forward to 2026 and I still do that. But with the added presence of Gemini, I now have an extra helping hand that guides me toward essential safety tips, must-see destinations, venues marked as hidden gems and plenty more useful vacation information. Try those Gemini prompts out for yourself the next time you’re planning to pack your bags and head off to some territory you’re visiting for the very first time.

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