Apple's September keynote is right around the corner. Traditionally, I'd tell consumers to wait until after the keynote to buy a new iPhone. However, rumor has it the ongoing RAM crisis may result in a pricier iPhone 18.

That's why I'm a big fan of this iPhone 17 deal. Right now, you can get the iPhone 17 for free at Verizon. Plus, you'll get NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube for free. That's one of the best iPhone 17 deals I've seen.

iPhone 17: free w/ unlimited @ Verizon

Get the iPhone 17 for free at Verizon with a qualifying unlimited data plan. Plus, you'll get NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube for free as well. The base iPhone 17 includes a multitude of upgrades like a larger and brighter 6.3-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. You also get an A19 processor, upgraded 256GB of storage, 48MP main camera, and a new 48MP ultrawide camera. There's also a new Center Stage 18MP front camera. Finally, battery life is improved and there's now 25W Qi 2.2 charging support. In our iPhone 17 review, we said it offers one of the best bang-for-the-buck deals in recent memory.

The iPhone 17 is the iPhone we recommend to most users because it offers the best value. For starters, it got the most upgrades when compared to the iPhone 16. The base iPhone 17 now comes with a larger, 120Hz display, faster 30W wired charging speeds, brighter screen, double the storage, and a slick selfie camera.

In our iPhone 17 review, Apple's smartphone also reached 12 hours and 47 minutes, an improvement of 34 minutes over the iPhone 16. Although the Pro models offer more battery life and more processing power, the iPhone 17 is no slouch.

We're also a fan of this deal because you get NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube for free. So while the iPhone 18 may sound exciting, all signs indicate it could get a serious price hike, which makes today's deal all that much better.